Buffalo chicken salad in Brooklyn

Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|$17.00
Romaine Hearts | Carrots | Celery | Blue Cheese Chunks | Blue Cheese Dressing
GRILL
Abilene Bar
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Crispy buffalo chicken strips, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and cucumber over mixed greens.
Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Fried chicken sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, with blue cheese buffalo dressing, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.
Westville Williamsburg -
658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$20.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo sauce, avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery, cucumbers, marinated red onions, blue cheese and romaine w/ buffalo blue cheese dressing