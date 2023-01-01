Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
Romaine Hearts | Carrots | Celery | Blue Cheese Chunks | Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
Crispy buffalo chicken strips, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and cucumber over mixed greens.
More about Abilene Bar
Item pic

 

Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Fried chicken sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, with blue cheese buffalo dressing, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
Item pic

 

Westville Williamsburg -

658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$20.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo sauce, avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery, cucumbers, marinated red onions, blue cheese and romaine w/ buffalo blue cheese dressing
More about Westville Williamsburg -

