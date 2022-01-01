Buffalo wings in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve buffalo wings
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
8 wings served with your choice of sauce and blue cheese
|L12 Buffalo Wings w/Fries
|$11.75
Wings served with Grilled Vegetables, french fries, lemon potatoes, or rice, toasted regular pita and tzatziki
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|12 Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
|6 Buffalo Wings
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS
Mesa Azteca Restaurant
91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
The Barlow
655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Texas Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$12.99
Coated and Fried in a Wok, With Our Special Texas Buffalo Sauce.