Buffalo wings in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve buffalo wings

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$9.95
8 wings served with your choice of sauce and blue cheese
L12 Buffalo Wings w/Fries$11.75
Wings served with Grilled Vegetables, french fries, lemon potatoes, or rice, toasted regular pita and tzatziki
FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Hot Wings$12.00
Ranch Dip
Soho Square Pizza

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo wings$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
12 Buffalo Wings$14.00
6 Buffalo Wings$8.00
HAMBURGERS

Mesa Azteca Restaurant

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$11.00
FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
The Barlow

655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.99
Coated and Fried in a Wok, With Our Special Texas Buffalo Sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings Pat Lafrieda$16.00
