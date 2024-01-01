Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burger wraps in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve burger wraps

Item pic

 

Very Juice - Avenue P - 422 Avenue P

422 Avenue P, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger Wrap$16.99
Collard green, carrots, cabbage, sprout veggie burger and raw hummus.
More about Very Juice - Avenue P - 422 Avenue P
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burger Wrap$13.99
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave - 4102 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burger Wrap$15.99
6 Oz. Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy) with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave - 4102 18th Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Beef Salad

Flan

Green Tea Ice Cream

Nachos

Coffee Ice Cream

Ravioli

Tuna Salad

Arugula Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston