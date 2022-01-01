Burritos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve burritos
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|PRIME BURRITO BOWL
|$20.95
Rice Bowl, Choice Of Protein, Pico De Gallo, House made Guac, Shredded Lettuce
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Sushi Burrito
|$12.00
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Scrambled Eggs, Asiago Fresca Cheese, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, and your choice of Avocado, or Chorizo, or Prosciutto, or Bacon. Served with a side of Rosemary and Pecorino Roasted Potatoes.
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Stuffed with poblano rice, black beans, scrambled eggs, gem lettuce, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde and crema mexicana
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Domo Taco
733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Teriyaki Steak Burrito
|$9.18
Sliced ribeye marinated in soy sauce and mirin. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
|Five Spice Pork Burrito
|$8.73
Pork butt braised in five spice and hoisin marinade. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon
|$12.00
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Pork Burrito
|$13.50
BBQ pulled pork, rice, black beans,
lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and
sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Burrito
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Carne Molida Burrito
|$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
|Spicy Scrambled Egg Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled plant based egg, Mexican yellow rice, Colombian red beans. pico de gallo, cream & SPICY salsa verde stuffed in a toasted whole wheat wrap
|Chicharron Burrito
|$15.00
Crispy seasoned VSPOT seitan chicharrones, Latin rice, Colombian beans, pico de gallo, cheddar, cream & salsa
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
BREAKFAST BURRITO, AVAILABLE ALL DAY.
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, black beans, vegan cheese, guacamole, garlic mayo, and chipotle cream sauce.
|Kid's Burrito
|$9.00
Perfect size for children! Black beans, Mexican rice, vegan cheddar cheese, guacamole and mixed greens, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Burrito Bowl
|$15.00
Bigger than a burrito, in a bowl! Black beans, Mexican rice, sea- soned seitan, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan cheese, mixed greens, with vegan sour cream on the side
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Burritos
|$6.95
(Cheese Omelette, salsa, sliced avocado, sliced tomato and lettuce)
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brain Food
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|NEW Vegan Impossible Burrito Wrap
|$12.99
Impossible taco seasoned beef, onions, peppers, corn, beans , rice , vegan cheese, chipotle veganaise, lettuce and tomatoes.
Ho' Brah Taco
8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Mission Bay Burrito
|$10.00
jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra
Breadberry Local
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|Signature Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
Home Fries, Eggs, Peppers, Onions, And Cheddar Cheese
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.95
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|NEW Vegan Impossible Burrito Wrap
|$12.99
Impossible taco seasoned beef, onions, peppers, corn, beans , rice , vegan cheese, chipotle veganaise, lettuce and tomatoes.
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Burrito Bowl
|$18.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
Sereneco
113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Qathra Cafe
1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Calexico - Union Street
122 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Cali-Style Bean Burrito
|$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Breakfast Burrito (Shakshuka Style)
|$14.95
Shakshuka omelet, home fries, shredded cheese in a wrap. On side, Israeli salad (4oz), with a Pesto sauce.
Taqueria Santa Fe - Brooklyn
210 STANHOPE ST, Brooklyn
|Burritos
|$11.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico - Park Slope
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cali-Style Bean Burrito
|$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico - Greenpoint
645 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Cali-Style Bean Burrito
|$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).