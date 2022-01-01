Burritos in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRIME BURRITO BOWL$20.95
Rice Bowl, Choice Of Protein, Pico De Gallo, House made Guac, Shredded Lettuce
More about Prime Time
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sushi Burrito$12.00
More about That Sushi Spot
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Scrambled Eggs, Asiago Fresca Cheese, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, and your choice of Avocado, or Chorizo, or Prosciutto, or Bacon. Served with a side of Rosemary and Pecorino Roasted Potatoes.
More about Vineapple
Item pic

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Stuffed with poblano rice, black beans, scrambled eggs, gem lettuce, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde and crema mexicana
More about Alta Calidad
Domo Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Domo Taco

733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Steak Burrito$9.18
Sliced ribeye marinated in soy sauce and mirin. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
Five Spice Pork Burrito$8.73
Pork butt braised in five spice and hoisin marinade. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
More about Domo Taco
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg image

 

Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon$12.00
More about Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
More about Blue Star Parlor
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Burrito$13.50
BBQ pulled pork, rice, black beans,
lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and
sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Burrito$14.50
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Abilene
Carne Molida Burrito image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Molida Burrito$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Spicy Scrambled Egg Burrito$15.00
Scrambled plant based egg, Mexican yellow rice, Colombian red beans. pico de gallo, cream & SPICY salsa verde stuffed in a toasted whole wheat wrap
Chicharron Burrito$15.00
Crispy seasoned VSPOT seitan chicharrones, Latin rice, Colombian beans, pico de gallo, cheddar, cream & salsa
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
BREAKFAST BURRITO, AVAILABLE ALL DAY.
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, black beans, vegan cheese, guacamole, garlic mayo, and chipotle cream sauce.
Because we love you!!
Kid's Burrito$9.00
Perfect size for children! Black beans, Mexican rice, vegan cheddar cheese, guacamole and mixed greens, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Bowl$15.00
Bigger than a burrito, in a bowl! Black beans, Mexican rice, sea- soned seitan, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan cheese, mixed greens, with vegan sour cream on the side
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burritos$6.95
(Cheese Omelette, salsa, sliced avocado, sliced tomato and lettuce)
More about Holesome Bagels
Brain Food image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brain Food

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
NEW Vegan Impossible Burrito Wrap$12.99
Impossible taco seasoned beef, onions, peppers, corn, beans , rice , vegan cheese, chipotle veganaise, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Brain Food
Mission Bay Burrito image

 

Ho' Brah Taco

8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mission Bay Burrito$10.00
jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra
More about Ho' Brah Taco
Breadberry Local image

 

Breadberry Local

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Signature Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Home Fries, Eggs, Peppers, Onions, And Cheddar Cheese
More about Breadberry Local
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Burrito$11.95
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Brain Food - Court St image

 

Brain Food - Court St

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NEW Vegan Impossible Burrito Wrap$12.99
Impossible taco seasoned beef, onions, peppers, corn, beans , rice , vegan cheese, chipotle veganaise, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Brain Food - Court St
Burrito Bowl image

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$18.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
More about Tiny's Cantina
Sereneco image

 

Sereneco

113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
More about Sereneco
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sushi Burrito$13.95
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Qathra Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Qathra Cafe

1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
More about Qathra Cafe
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito bowl$11.00
More about Chela
Restaurant banner

 

Calexico - Union Street

122 Union Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
More about Calexico - Union Street
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito (Shakshuka Style)$14.95
Shakshuka omelet, home fries, shredded cheese in a wrap. On side, Israeli salad (4oz), with a Pesto sauce.
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria Santa Fe - Brooklyn

210 STANHOPE ST, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burritos$11.50
More about Taqueria Santa Fe - Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico - Park Slope

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
More about Calexico - Park Slope
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico - Greenpoint

645 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1364 reviews)
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
More about Calexico - Greenpoint

