Cake in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cake
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Made with chocolate, sugar, eggs and apricot glaze
Agi's Counter
818 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Gerbeaud Cake
|$4.00
Thin alternating layers of yeasted cake, chopped walnuts and apricot jam. Topped with chocolate ganache and sea salt.
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$5.00
Buttery crumb on top, cinnamon swirl throughout, our light and flavorful coffee cake is the perfect morning treat
|Honey Cake
|$17.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake: many customers wait all year for this Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur special. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$18.00
We only use the finest ingredients for this decadent Passover dessert: 68% dark chocolate, patisserie-grade cocoa powder, real butter, and a hint of coffee for depth. A thin slice of this fudgy confection is all you need, and the gold tin requires no additional presentation. Ideal for 6-8 servings.
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sponge Cake
|$45.00
KLP Baked Items are not under any Hashgacha, are by order only and are not available for pickup in the store. Please indicate in your order how we can contact you to arrange for pickup location and time.
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|American Cheese Cake
|$10.00
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|HEAVEN LAYER CAKE (KP)
|$36.99
Orange, Lemon, Plum Cherry Sorbet
|6" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)
|$29.99
Cake color and design may vary.
|10" ICE CREAM CAKE (Cookies & Cream)
|$56.99
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Mix Berry Cake
|$9.99
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.99
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Chive cakes (V)
|$7.00
Traditional crispy version chive cakes.
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|BLACK SESAME CHEESE CAKE
|$8.00
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|POUND CAKE
|$2.00
slice of homemade Marble cake.
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chocolate cake (GLUTEN FREE)
|$12.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake topped with creme anglaise and hazelnuts bits
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Coconut Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Classic tres leches gets a tropical twist with the addition of coconut milk and a hint of rum. This tender cake is topped with dulce de leche whipped cream and will melt in your mouth
|Tod-Mun (Fish Cakes)
|$10.00
Soft, Red Curry & Herb Fish Cakes, Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Greek Orange Cake
|$6.50
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Good Batch Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Carrot Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Carrot Tres Leches Cake. Shredded Halva. Allergies - sesame
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Chocolate cake (GLUTEN FREE)
|$8.00
Gluten free chocolate cake topped with creme anglaise and hazelnuts bits
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|10" SORBET CAKE
|$51.99
Strawberry, Mango, Blueberry, Lime.
|8" CHERRY SORBET CAKE
|$40.99
|WAFER CAKE
|$4.49
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Rum Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate rum cake served with berries
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Crab Cakes
|$19.00
Salsa verde, Huancaina feta. 2 per order
Black Forest Brooklyn
181 Smith Street, Brooklyn
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Lava Cake
|$7.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Lava Cake
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|NY Cheese Cake
|$7.95
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Vegan Chocolate cake
|$8.00
Vegan chocolate cake from Chez Alex served with fresh berries
Contains Gluten
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Mom's Cake
|$4.00
Semolina coconut
Contains gluten, eggs. Dairy-free
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Favorite Carrot Cake
|$5.50
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Olive Oil Cake
|$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Olive Oil Pistacchio cake
|$10.00
Olive oil and Pistachio cake filled with limoncello.