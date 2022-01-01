Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve cake

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
Red Hook Lobster Pound
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Made with chocolate, sugar, eggs and apricot glaze
Bar Camillo
Gerbeaud Cake image

 

Agi's Counter

818 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gerbeaud Cake$4.00
Thin alternating layers of yeasted cake, chopped walnuts and apricot jam. Topped with chocolate ganache and sea salt.
Agi's Counter
Item pic

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$5.00
Buttery crumb on top, cinnamon swirl throughout, our light and flavorful coffee cake is the perfect morning treat
Honey Cake$17.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake: many customers wait all year for this Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur special. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$18.00
We only use the finest ingredients for this decadent Passover dessert: 68% dark chocolate, patisserie-grade cocoa powder, real butter, and a hint of coffee for depth. A thin slice of this fudgy confection is all you need, and the gold tin requires no additional presentation. Ideal for 6-8 servings.
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sponge Cake$45.00
KLP Baked Items are not under any Hashgacha, are by order only and are not available for pickup in the store. Please indicate in your order how we can contact you to arrange for pickup location and time.
Double Chocolate Cake$10.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Coffee Redefined
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Cheese Cake$10.00
Michaels of Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
HEAVEN LAYER CAKE (KP)$36.99
Orange, Lemon, Plum Cherry Sorbet
6" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$29.99
Cake color and design may vary.
10" ICE CREAM CAKE (Cookies & Cream)$56.99
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mix Berry Cake$9.99
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.99
Soup N Burger
Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chive cakes (V)$7.00
Traditional crispy version chive cakes.
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACK SESAME CHEESE CAKE$8.00
Trad Room
Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
POUND CAKE$2.00
slice of homemade Marble cake.
10am Breakfast Bar
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate cake (GLUTEN FREE)$12.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake topped with creme anglaise and hazelnuts bits
Piccoli Trattoria
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Tres Leches Cake
Coconut Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Classic tres leches gets a tropical twist with the addition of coconut milk and a hint of rum. This tender cake is topped with dulce de leche whipped cream and will melt in your mouth
Tod-Mun (Fish Cakes)$10.00
Soft, Red Curry & Herb Fish Cakes, Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
Nora Thai
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Orange Cake$6.50
Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Good Batch Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$6.00
Vineapple
Item pic

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Carrot Tres Leches Cake. Shredded Halva. Allergies - sesame
Alta Calidad
Item pic

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate cake (GLUTEN FREE)$8.00
Gluten free chocolate cake topped with creme anglaise and hazelnuts bits
Belli
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10" SORBET CAKE$51.99
Strawberry, Mango, Blueberry, Lime.
8" CHERRY SORBET CAKE$40.99
WAFER CAKE$4.49
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Imani image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Rum Cake$10.00
Chocolate rum cake served with berries
Imani
Item pic

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$19.00
Salsa verde, Huancaina feta. 2 per order
Bar Crudo
Item pic

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

181 Smith Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Black Forest Brooklyn
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Lava Cake$7.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Lava Cake
Amami Bar & Restaurant
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Cheese Cake$7.95
Holesome Bagels
Eugene and Co. image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate cake$8.00
Vegan chocolate cake from Chez Alex served with fresh berries
Contains Gluten
Eugene and Co.
Item pic

 

Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mom's Cake$4.00
Semolina coconut
Contains gluten, eggs. Dairy-free
Kulushkat
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Favorite Carrot Cake$5.50
Pizza Plus
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Olive Oil Cake$11.00
Mayfield
427f84ad-54d8-4084-a106-4bcb61a84e12 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Olive Oil Pistacchio cake$10.00
Olive oil and Pistachio cake filled with limoncello.
Camillo
Item pic

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan cake$9.00
Dark Chocolate olive oil cake. Espresso-Tahini Caramel. Housemade Coconut-Vanilla Ice Cream.
All 100%vegan and GF! (and delicious)
Olea

