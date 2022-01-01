Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED CALAMARI$16.00
More about La Puerta Roja
122b4d27-5ab4-4a52-876c-441fd76008eb image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$13.99
More about Soup N Burger
Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy calamari$12.00
Crispy calamari with houseblend dipping sauce.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$18.00
Grilled marinated calamari with arugula and Mayer lemon
marinated red onions
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$9.00
Served with Sun-Dried Chili Sauce
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$18.00
Fried calamari crisped with Arborio rice flour with spicy calabrian sauce (tube and tentacles)
More about Belli
Blue Door Souvlakia image

PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL

Blue Door Souvlakia

8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$16.00
Grilled Calamari$16.00
More about Blue Door Souvlakia
Anthony’s Place image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Fried Calamari$11.00
More about Anthony’s Place
Item pic

 

Felice

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carciofi e Calamari Fritti$22.00
fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon
More about Felice
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out image

NOODLES

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Black Bean Calamari$9.95
Crispy calamari tossed with sriracha and fermented black bean sauce. Finished with scallions.
More about Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
Item pic

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Pepper-Tamarind Sauce
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Crispy Calamari image

 

Piccolo's NYC

8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$12.95
Lightly battered , seasoned and fried calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce on the side.
More about Piccolo's NYC
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Sauteed Calamari with Pasta$15.00
Large Calamari$11.00
Fried Calamari$8.00
More about Pizza Plus
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Calamari with Pancetta$18.00
Sauteed with cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans, shallots, chili peppers, harissa aioli, scallions and cilantro.
More about Olea
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Pomodoro & Aioli Sauce
More about Ainslie
Fried Calamari image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$14.00
Sweet miso aoili
More about Taiki
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$8.99
Flash fried fresh calamari tossed with cherry peppers and vegetables in our house-made teriyaki sauce
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari & Banana Peppers$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, calabrian chili sauce
More about Estuary
Item pic

 

Locanda Vini E Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$18.00
Marinated Point Judith calamari (EVOO, red vinegar, vegetables,  chili pepper, parsley) served over cannellini beans
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$18.00
Sweet-Chili Sauce
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Calamari Fried image

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fried$18.00
More about Nick's Lobster House
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari and zucchine
More about Bonafini
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fritti$17.60
More about Europa pizzeria
Item pic

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
Batter fried calamari served with sweet & spicy topped peanut sauce.
More about One More Charm
b670373f-6c26-436c-a298-647736a06f29 image

 

Crosta Pizzeria

486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CALAMARI$16.00
Crisped with arborio rice, crispy preserved lemon.
More about Crosta Pizzeria
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fried calamari$18.95
#10 Fried calamari, red onion, cherry peppers & lemon aioli$11.95
Calamari Fra Diavolo$12.95
Sautéed in a spiced tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Restaurant banner

 

Piccante

7214 3rd Ave Ste A, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fried calamari$13.95
Fried calamari with spicy marinara sauce
More about Piccante
crispy calamari image

 

Nami Nori

236 N 12th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
crispy calamari$14.00
More about Nami Nori

