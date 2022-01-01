Calamari in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$16.00
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Calamari
|$13.99
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Crispy calamari
|$12.00
Crispy calamari with houseblend dipping sauce.
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Calamari
|$18.00
Grilled marinated calamari with arugula and Mayer lemon
marinated red onions
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Calamari
|$9.00
Served with Sun-Dried Chili Sauce
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Fried calamari crisped with Arborio rice flour with spicy calabrian sauce (tube and tentacles)
PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Calamari
|$16.00
|Grilled Calamari
|$16.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|Sm Fried Calamari
|$11.00
Felice
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Carciofi e Calamari Fritti
|$22.00
fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon
NOODLES
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Black Bean Calamari
|$9.95
Crispy calamari tossed with sriracha and fermented black bean sauce. Finished with scallions.
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
Pepper-Tamarind Sauce
Piccolo's NYC
8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.95
Lightly battered , seasoned and fried calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce on the side.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sauteed Calamari with Pasta
|$15.00
|Large Calamari
|$11.00
|Fried Calamari
|$8.00
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Calamari with Pancetta
|$18.00
Sauteed with cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans, shallots, chili peppers, harissa aioli, scallions and cilantro.
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Pomodoro & Aioli Sauce
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Calamari
|$8.99
Flash fried fresh calamari tossed with cherry peppers and vegetables in our house-made teriyaki sauce
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Fried Calamari & Banana Peppers
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, calabrian chili sauce
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|Calamari
|$18.00
Marinated Point Judith calamari (EVOO, red vinegar, vegetables, chili pepper, parsley) served over cannellini beans
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Sweet-Chili Sauce
SEAFOOD
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Calamari Fried
|$18.00
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari and zucchine
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Batter fried calamari served with sweet & spicy topped peanut sauce.
Crosta Pizzeria
486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$16.00
Crisped with arborio rice, crispy preserved lemon.
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fried calamari
|$18.95
|#10 Fried calamari, red onion, cherry peppers & lemon aioli
|$11.95
|Calamari Fra Diavolo
|$12.95
Sautéed in a spiced tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread
Piccante
7214 3rd Ave Ste A, Brooklyn
|Fried calamari
|$13.95
Fried calamari with spicy marinara sauce
Nami Nori
236 N 12th St, Brooklyn
|crispy calamari
|$14.00