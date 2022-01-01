Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Carrot Tres Leches Cake. Shredded Halva. Allergies - sesame
More about Alta Calidad
Item pic

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Favorite Carrot Cake$5.50
More about Pizza Plus
CZEN image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about CZEN
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$6.95
Baked in house daily using organic flour. With lemon poppy, sunflower seeds, and walnuts.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Nick's Lobster House image

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Nick's Lobster House
Item pic

 

Carbon BK

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
Homemade Carrot Cake Topped with Meringue and Drizzled Carrot Caramel. (1pc)
More about Carbon BK

