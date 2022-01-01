Carrot cake in Brooklyn
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Carrot Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Carrot Tres Leches Cake. Shredded Halva. Allergies - sesame
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Favorite Carrot Cake
|$5.50
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
Baked in house daily using organic flour. With lemon poppy, sunflower seeds, and walnuts.
SEAFOOD
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00