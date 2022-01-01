Ceviche in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve ceviche
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|CEVICHE DE CAMARON
|$17.00
Tacocina
25 River St, Brooklyn
|Shrimp & Mango Ceviche
|$5.00
Poached Shrimp, Mango, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro on a fried corn tortilla
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Ceviche
|$18.00
market fish, crunchy quinoa, yuzu, aji amarillo
|Scallop Ceviche
|$15.00
Bay Scallops, watermelon, Chile de arbor, tomato gazpacho, tarragon
La Chacra - Williamsburg
613 Grand street, brookyln
|Ceviche de Pescado Carretillero
|$24.00
Small pieces of raw fish marinated in lime juice sauce and pieces of fried calamari served with Peruvian corn and sweet potatoes.
|Ceviche Mixto
|$19.00
Mixed seafood and fish marinated in lime juice served with onions, Peruvian corn, sweet potato.
|Ceviche de Pescado
|$18.00
Small pieces of raw fish marinated in lime juice served with onions, Peruvian corn, sweet potato.
La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach
1928 bath ave, brooklyn
|Ceviche de Mariscos
|$22.00
Mixed seafood marinated in lime juice served with onion, Peruvian corn, sweet potato
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$22.00
Shrimp marinated in lime juice served with onion, Peruvian corn, sweet potato