Ceviche in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE DE CAMARON$17.00
More about La Puerta Roja
Tacocina image

TACOS

Tacocina

25 River St, Brooklyn

Avg 3.8 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Mango Ceviche$5.00
Poached Shrimp, Mango, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro on a fried corn tortilla
More about Tacocina
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Market Ceviche$18.00
market fish, crunchy quinoa, yuzu, aji amarillo
Scallop Ceviche$15.00
Bay Scallops, watermelon, Chile de arbor, tomato gazpacho, tarragon
More about Bar Crudo
Item pic

 

La Chacra - Williamsburg

613 Grand street, brookyln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche de Pescado Carretillero$24.00
Small pieces of raw fish marinated in lime juice sauce and pieces of fried calamari served with Peruvian corn and sweet potatoes.
Ceviche Mixto$19.00
Mixed seafood and fish marinated in lime juice served with onions, Peruvian corn, sweet potato.
Ceviche de Pescado$18.00
Small pieces of raw fish marinated in lime juice served with onions, Peruvian corn, sweet potato.
More about La Chacra - Williamsburg
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche de Atun$14.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn
Item pic

 

La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach

1928 bath ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche de Mariscos$22.00
Mixed seafood marinated in lime juice served with onion, Peruvian corn, sweet potato
Ceviche de Camarones$22.00
Shrimp marinated in lime juice served with onion, Peruvian corn, sweet potato
More about La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach

