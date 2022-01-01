Chai lattes in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about HITW Williamsburg
Vineapple image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$5.00
Harney & Son's Chai Concentrate blended with your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
More about Vineapple
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Blue Star Parlor
Item pic

 

FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force

545 President Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$20.00
7.5% Stout with Chai, Vanilla, & Coffee
4PK
More about FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
Item pic

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chai Latte$6.00
A creamy elixir of cardamom, fresh ginger, and cracked pepper, velvety sweet, handsomely caffeinated, with warming notes of cinnamon and cayenne.
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Rosalu Diner/ image

 

Rosalu Diner/

274 Hall St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai latte$4.00
More about Rosalu Diner/
Consumer pic

 

Milk Crate

1278 49th St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organic Chai Latte$4.50
More about Milk Crate
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brain Food

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$4.50
Chai Latte$3.50
More about Brain Food
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$4.50
Double shot of Forty Weigh Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai and steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
Chai Latte$4.00
An aromatic pick me up, steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai with steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte
More about Edie Jo's
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chai Latte$3.25
Iced Chai Latte$3.50
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grey Vanilla Chai Latte$5.75
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.05
Dirty Chai Latte
More about Nili

