Chai lattes in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chai lattes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Harney & Son's Chai Concentrate blended with your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
545 President Street, Brooklyn
|Chai Latte
|$20.00
7.5% Stout with Chai, Vanilla, & Coffee
4PK
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Hot Chai Latte
|$6.00
A creamy elixir of cardamom, fresh ginger, and cracked pepper, velvety sweet, handsomely caffeinated, with warming notes of cinnamon and cayenne.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brain Food
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.50
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.50
Double shot of Forty Weigh Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai and steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
An aromatic pick me up, steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai with steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Hot Chai Latte
|$3.25
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.50
PASTRY
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Grey Vanilla Chai Latte
|$5.75