Cheese fries in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Lobster Cheese Fries
|$23.00
Topped with our five-cheese sauce and Maine Lobster
|Grilled Cheese and Fries
|$9.00
Simple and delicious. American cheese melted on our New England Style Rolls
|Cheese Fries
|$9.00
An all-time favorite
More about Soup N Burger
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Fries
|$7.99
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Hand-Cut Crispy Cheese Fries
|$9.25
Saucy, spicy, crispy. Everything you want in a cheese fry.
More about Greek Xpress
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Kids Cheese Burger with French Fries
|$10.95
|American Cheese Fries
|$7.95
classic french fries with melted American Cheese
More about Abilene
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Cheese Fries
|$10.00
with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, served with chipotle dipping sauce
More about Soho Square Pizza
Soho Square Pizza
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Cheese Calzone
|$8.00
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Ricotta Impastata / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
More about Highdive From Bonnies
Highdive From Bonnies
278a 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Medium Buffalo Sauce | Shredded Cheddar | Blue Cheese W/ Chipotle Mayo
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Fries
|$7.50
|Spicy Cheese Fries
|$9.25
More about Holesome Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Fries
|$5.95
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Regular fries, drowned in our house slow-cooked chili, and gooey cheese sauce.
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Classic french fries with melted cheddar cheese on top.
More about Branded Saloon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Fries w/ Chili -N- Cheese
|$16.00
Thick cut fries smothered in homemade meat chili and cheese