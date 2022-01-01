Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Cheese Fries$23.00
Topped with our five-cheese sauce and Maine Lobster
Grilled Cheese and Fries$9.00
Simple and delicious. American cheese melted on our New England Style Rolls
Cheese Fries$9.00
An all-time favorite
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
43320cb0-9aa2-4333-b483-ce425df22c4e image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$7.99
More about Soup N Burger
Item pic

 

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hand-Cut Crispy Cheese Fries$9.25
Saucy, spicy, crispy. Everything you want in a cheese fry.
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Burger with French Fries$10.95
American Cheese Fries$7.95
classic french fries with melted American Cheese
More about Greek Xpress
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$10.00
with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, served with chipotle dipping sauce
More about Abilene
Fried Cheese Calzone image

 

Soho Square Pizza

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese Calzone$8.00
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Ricotta Impastata / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
More about Soho Square Pizza
a0035817-9e85-4589-8711-73be0aea8b82 image

 

Highdive From Bonnies

278a 5th ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Cheese Fries$9.00
Medium Buffalo Sauce | Shredded Cheddar | Blue Cheese W/ Chipotle Mayo
More about Highdive From Bonnies
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$7.50
Spicy Cheese Fries$9.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$5.95
More about Holesome Bagels
Item pic

 

Harlem Shake Park Slope

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
Regular fries, drowned in our house slow-cooked chili, and gooey cheese sauce.
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$7.00
Classic french fries with melted cheddar cheese on top.
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fries w/ Chili -N- Cheese$16.00
Thick cut fries smothered in homemade meat chili and cheese
More about Branded Saloon
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$6.29
More about Mike's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Philly Cheesesteaks

Salmon Salad

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Quinoa Salad

Veggie Burgers

Pastrami Sandwiches

Teriyaki Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston