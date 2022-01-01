Cheese pizza in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|3 CHEESE PIZZA
|$13.99
Signature pizza smothered with marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, Cheddar, and spices.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|3 CHEESE PIZZA
|$13.99
Signature pizza smothered with marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, Cheddar, and spices.