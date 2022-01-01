Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg And Cheeseburger$12.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
L7 Cheeseburger w/Fries$11.75
American Cheeseburger with French Fries
More about Greek Xpress
Consumer pic

 

The Empanada Spot - Williamsburg

346 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger Wheat Empanadas$3.00
Ground beef and Cheddar cheese in a wheat shell
More about The Empanada Spot - Williamsburg
Cheeseburger image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21 Greenpoint

21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (472 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
More about 21 Greenpoint
Item pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Fries - Chop Cheeseburger$13.00
A basket of fries topped with chopped fresh beef, cheese, onions, pickles, special sauce and green onions. A NEW YORK CLASSIC.
Double Cheeseburger$11.00
Two perfectly grilled patties, caramelized onions, pickles, 2 slices American cheese, burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Award Winng Cheeseburger$7.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with American cheese, pickles, and secret sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Home Frite
Cheeseburger Spring Rolls image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger Spring Rolls$15.00
spicy mustard, ketchup
More about Putnam's Pub
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$10.49
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
More about Mike's Diner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Slider$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Crosta Pizzeria

486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Manchego CheeseBurger$19.00
with manchego cheese, tomatoes, little gem lettuce, chimichurri
Cheeseburger$16.00
4 oz burger with aged cheddar cheese and special sauce
More about Crosta Pizzeria

