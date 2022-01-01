Cheeseburgers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Egg And Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|L7 Cheeseburger w/Fries
|$11.75
American Cheeseburger with French Fries
The Empanada Spot - Williamsburg
346 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheeseburger Wheat Empanadas
|$3.00
Ground beef and Cheddar cheese in a wheat shell
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
21 Greenpoint
21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Loaded Fries - Chop Cheeseburger
|$13.00
A basket of fries topped with chopped fresh beef, cheese, onions, pickles, special sauce and green onions. A NEW YORK CLASSIC.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Two perfectly grilled patties, caramelized onions, pickles, 2 slices American cheese, burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
|Award Winng Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with American cheese, pickles, and secret sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheeseburger Spring Rolls
|$15.00
spicy mustard, ketchup
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cheeseburger
|$10.49
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce