Cheesecake in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about La Puerta Roja
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|CHEESECAKE
|$8.50
More about Coffee Redefined
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pecan Cheesecake
Delicious cheesecake atop a layer of our decadent pecan pie filling.
|Graham Cracker Cheesecake
More about Piccoli Trattoria
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheesecake
|$12.00
NY Style cheesecake with caramel and walnuts
More about Orchidea
Orchidea
4815 12 th ave, brooklyn
|Cappuccino Cheesecake
|$14.00
Homemade marbled cappuccino cheesecake topped with our special caramel sauce
More about Belli
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
NY Style Cheesecake topped with caramel and walnuts
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Cheesecake
|$6.99
our signature luscious, rich and sweet dessert.
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.50
More about Saraghina Pizzeria
Saraghina Pizzeria
435 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Sheep's Milk Ricotta Cheesecake
|$10.00
Sheep's Milk Ricotta Cheese Cake
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheesecake Brownie
|$4.95
|Brulee Cheesecake
|$6.95
More about Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Lotus Cheesecake
|$15.00
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$15.00
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Slice Cheesecake ★
|$7.50
From far and near, the come for THIS cheesecake. Our cheesecake has been described as "rich", "heavy, yet light", "creamy, yet crumby"... Confused? Try it for yourself.
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
PASTRY
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|10" Raspberry Cheesecake
|$64.00
|7" .N.Y. Cheesecake
|$46.00
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Cheesecake
|$6.75
|Cheesecake
|$6.75
More about Petee's Cafe
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Classic NY Cheesecake Slice
|$8.00
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.