Cheesecake in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cheesecake

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESECAKE$8.50
More about La Puerta Roja
Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Cheesecake
Delicious cheesecake atop a layer of our decadent pecan pie filling.
Graham Cracker Cheesecake
More about Coffee Redefined
Item pic

PIZZA

Juliana's

19 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New York Cheesecake$7.00
More about Juliana's
Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESECAKE SLICE$5.00
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$12.00
NY Style cheesecake with caramel and walnuts
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Item pic

 

Orchidea

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino Cheesecake$14.00
Homemade marbled cappuccino cheesecake topped with our special caramel sauce
More about Orchidea
Item pic

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$8.00
NY Style Cheesecake topped with caramel and walnuts
More about Belli
Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.99
our signature luscious, rich and sweet dessert.
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Item pic

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Cheesecake$8.50
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Item pic

 

Saraghina Pizzeria

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sheep's Milk Ricotta Cheesecake$10.00
Sheep's Milk Ricotta Cheese Cake
More about Saraghina Pizzeria
Item pic

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake Brownie$4.95
Brulee Cheesecake$6.95
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lotus Cheesecake$15.00
Oreo Cheesecake$15.00
More about Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Cheesecake ★$7.50
From far and near, the come for THIS cheesecake. Our cheesecake has been described as "rich", "heavy, yet light", "creamy, yet crumby"... Confused? Try it for yourself.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10" Raspberry Cheesecake$64.00
7" .N.Y. Cheesecake$46.00
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$6.75
Cheesecake$6.75
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
Restaurant banner

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic NY Cheesecake Slice$8.00
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
More about Petee's Cafe

