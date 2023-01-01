Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chef salad

Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Salad$17.49
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Bobbi's Italian Beef - 228 Smith Street

228 Smith Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEF SALAD$15.00
Romaine, turkey, salami, provolone, tomato,
cucumber, red onion, olives and pepPeroncini
With ranch dressing
More about Bobbi's Italian Beef - 228 Smith Street

Neighborhood Map

Map

