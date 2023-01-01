Chef salad in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chef salad
Mike’s Royal Diner
7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Chef's Salad
$17.49
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Bobbi's Italian Beef - 228 Smith Street
228 Smith Street, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
CHEF SALAD
$15.00
Romaine, turkey, salami, provolone, tomato,
cucumber, red onion, olives and pepPeroncini
With ranch dressing
More about Bobbi's Italian Beef - 228 Smith Street
