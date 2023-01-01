Chicken burritos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Burrito
|$19.00
Chicken breast, jack cheese.
GRILL
Abilene Bar
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans,
lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and
sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Avocados Mexican Grill - 428 Kings Highway
428 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
12 oz flour filling w/ your favorite protein, include rice, beans, mix cheese, sour cream
Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. side house salad
HAMBURGERS
Mesa Azteca
91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Burrito
|$20.00
Shredded chicken in a special tomato chipotle sauce. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped with green sauce and cream.
TACOS
Tiny"s Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$18.00
|Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$18.00