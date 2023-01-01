Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave, Brooklyn

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$19.00
Chicken breast, jack cheese.
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Burrito$15.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$14.50
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans,
lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and
sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Abilene Bar
Avocados Mexican Grill - 428 Kings Highway

428 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$14.00
12 oz flour filling w/ your favorite protein, include rice, beans, mix cheese, sour cream
Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. side house salad
More about Avocados Mexican Grill - 428 Kings Highway
HAMBURGERS

Mesa Azteca

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$20.00
Shredded chicken in a special tomato chipotle sauce. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped with green sauce and cream.
More about Mesa Azteca
TACOS

Tiny"s Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Burrito$18.00
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl$18.00
More about Tiny"s Cantina
FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Mexican jerk chicken, Mexican rice, black beans and chipotle aioli
More about Chela

