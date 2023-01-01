Chicken corn soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken corn soup
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|CHICKEN CORN SOUP
|$8.00
Home made soup chopped chicken w crushed real corn
More about GOSHT - Brighton Beach
GOSHT - Brighton Beach
3215 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken soup with corn and smoked cheese
|$12.00
Rich and hearty soup with chopped chicken, smoked cheese and grilled corn. Tabasco and Worcester sauces adds a spicy touch