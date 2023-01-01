Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken corn soup in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken corn soup

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CORN SOUP$8.00
Home made soup chopped chicken w crushed real corn
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
GOSHT - Brighton Beach

3215 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken soup with corn and smoked cheese$12.00
Rich and hearty soup with chopped chicken, smoked cheese and grilled corn. Tabasco and Worcester sauces adds a spicy touch
More about GOSHT - Brighton Beach
Prime Avenue -

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CORN SOUP$6.95
More about Prime Avenue -

