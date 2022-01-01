Chicken curry in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken curry
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Chicken Green Curry (GF)
|$12.00
Comes with 1 Appetizer or Soup. Traditional green curry with coconut milk served with steamed jasmine rice.
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Chicken Curry Puff
|$10.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Chicken, Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
|Yellow Chicken Curry
|$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based with Turmeric, Cumin, Coriander and Dried Red Chili. Sliced Chicken Breast with Stewed Chicken
Imani Caribbean Grill
519 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Curry Chicken Roti Bowl
|$17.00
Curry Chicken, Roti, Jasmine Rice, Plantains, Pico De Gallo
CHICKEN
Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Curry Chicken
|$23.00
Grilled Chickpea Roti, Jasmine Rice
Peppa's Jerk Chicken
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Curry Chicken Meal
|$10.00
|Curry Chicken Lunch Special
|$7.00
Yaso - IC - 253 36th St
253 36th St, Brooklyn
|F5 Frozen Soup Dumplings Curry Chicken 48pcs
|$30.00
Curry Chicken Fillings.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave
999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Yellow Curry Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, bacon, golden raisins, pickled onions