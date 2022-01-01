Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken curry

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Green Curry (GF)$12.00
Comes with 1 Appetizer or Soup. Traditional green curry with coconut milk served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Chicken Curry Puff image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Puff$10.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Chicken, Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
Yellow Chicken Curry$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based with Turmeric, Cumin, Coriander and Dried Red Chili. Sliced Chicken Breast with Stewed Chicken
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

Imani Caribbean Grill

519 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Roti Bowl$17.00
Curry Chicken, Roti, Jasmine Rice, Plantains, Pico De Gallo
More about Imani Caribbean Grill
Curry Chicken image

CHICKEN

Imani - 271 Adelphi Street

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken$23.00
Grilled Chickpea Roti, Jasmine Rice
More about Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN image

 

Peppa's Jerk Chicken

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Meal$10.00
Curry Chicken Meal$10.00
Curry Chicken Lunch Special$7.00
More about Peppa's Jerk Chicken
Item pic

 

Yaso - IC - 253 36th St

253 36th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
F5 Frozen Soup Dumplings Curry Chicken 48pcs$30.00
Curry Chicken Fillings.
More about Yaso - IC - 253 36th St
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry Chicken Club Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, bacon, golden raisins, pickled onions
More about Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave
Item pic

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Japanese Curry$13.00
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.00
More about Teppan Territory NY

