Chicken kebabs in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Kebab
|$21.00
Carbon Charcoal Grill & Bar
262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn
|Baby Chicken Kebab
|$17.00
Chicken Thigh Kebab with Charcoal Veggies on a Skewer.
1 Skewer.
|Chicken Breast Kebab
|$16.00
Chicken Breast Kebab with Charcoal Veggies on a Skewer.
1 Skewer.
Jack's Wife Freda - Williamsburg - Williamsburg
258 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Kebab
|$22.00
Peri Peri marinated chicken with couscous & chopped salad
Karczma Polish Restaurant
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Kebab
|$17.00