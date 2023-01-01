Chicken pasta in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Martha's American Bistro
Martha's American Bistro
222 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Kids Chicken Milanese & Butter Pasta
|$10.00
More about Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge - Canarsie
Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge - Canarsie
1370 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn
|CHICKEN PASTA W/ CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE
|$22.00
CHICKEN PASTA - Grilled chicken smothered in creamy garlic sauce served with pasta. Bell pepper, dried tomato, onion, heavy cream, garlic, white cooking wine, parsley, parmesan cheese.