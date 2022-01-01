Chicken pitas in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Chicken Schnitzel Pita
|$14.00
Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini