Chicken pitas in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Chicken Schnitzel Pita$14.00
Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.
Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

Chicken Shawarma Pita$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
Shawarma Mia - 67 6th Avenue

67 6th Avenue, Brooklyn

Chicken shish Pita$9.95
