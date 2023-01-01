Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza - Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

512 Grand St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.50
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
buffalo chicken Pizza$15.50
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
Chicken Pizza$15.50
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
More about Singas Famous Pizza - Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
Main pic

 

Market Bar

1207 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Jerk Chicken Pizza$17.00
White pizza with onion, peppers, and tomato
More about Market Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Sashimi

Nachos

Cucumber Salad

Fudge

Avocado Rolls

Barley Soup

Mushroom Soup

Lassi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1068 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston