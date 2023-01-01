Chicken rolls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|2. teriyaki chicken roll
|$7.00
Choice of any 1 veggie.
|4. pulled bbq chicken roll
|$7.50
choice of any 1 veggie.
|1. grilled chicken roll
|$6.00
Choice of any 1 veggie.
More about Bedford Gardens
SUSHI
Bedford Gardens
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Summer Rolls (2pc)
|$9.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Roll
|$10.00
|Buffalo Chicken Roll
|$10.00
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Tempura roll
|$8.50
More about Karczma Polish Restaurant
Karczma Polish Restaurant
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Roll, stuffed w mushrooms
|$17.00
More about Banhmigos Sandwiches
Banhmigos Sandwiches
636 Park Place, Brooklyn
|Shredded Chicken Rolls
|$7.25
More about My Grill Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|Chicken Egg Roll
|$12.00
3 pic.