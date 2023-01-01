Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

 

Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2. teriyaki chicken roll$7.00
Choice of any 1 veggie.
4. pulled bbq chicken roll$7.50
choice of any 1 veggie.
1. grilled chicken roll$6.00
Choice of any 1 veggie.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Bedford Gardens

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Summer Rolls (2pc)$9.00
More about Bedford Gardens
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Roll$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Roll$10.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tempura roll$8.50
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Item pic

 

Karczma Polish Restaurant

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Roll, stuffed w mushrooms$17.00
More about Karczma Polish Restaurant
Item pic

 

Banhmigos Sandwiches

636 Park Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Rolls$7.25
More about Banhmigos Sandwiches
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Egg Roll$12.00
3 pic.
More about My Grill Bar
Consumer pic

 

More than Fries - 1077A Rutland Rd

1077a Rutland Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Roll$5.00
Hand rolled with 3 cheese and onions
More about More than Fries - 1077A Rutland Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Tortas

Leche Cake

Garden Salad

Stew

Paninis

Calamari

Arugula Salad

Pork Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston