Chicken salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad - Chicken$23.00
Chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
Harvest Salad- Chicken$23.00
Fresh strawberries, pecans, feta, farro, baby kale and balsamic dressing
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Item pic

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BABY CHICKEN SALAD$20.95
Grilled Baby Chicken, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
CHICKEN SALAD$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
More about Prime Time
Item pic

 

Fortina Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm w/ side salad$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
More about Fortina Brooklyn
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.99
Grilled chicken,lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese,ceaser dressing
More about Soup N Burger
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
More about The Canteen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Crew

758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad
More about Brooklyn Pizza Crew
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
#2 Gr Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$14.95
Greek Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Tzatziki in your choice of wrap, served with choice of fries, rice or lemon potatoes
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
More about Blue Star Parlor
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Bonnie's Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Romain Hearts | Parmesan Cheese | Goldfish Crackers | Caesar Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$17.00
Mixed Greens | Red Peppers | Olives | Sunflower Seeds | Avocado | Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
Romaine Hearts | Carrots | Celery | Blue Cheese Chunks | Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy buffalo chicken strips, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and cucumber over mixed greens.
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy chicken strips, cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber over mixed greens.
More about Abilene
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad$12.75
More about Bedford Food Hall
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda$14.49
Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda$15.99
More about Holy Schnitzel
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick

259 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick
Chicken Breast Salad image

 

Glaze

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad$11.50
Chicken Thigh Salad$11.50
More about Glaze
Item pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
Fresh mixed greens with buttermilk ranch dressing, shredded carrots, green onions, parmesan cheese and topped with crispy fried chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Fried chicken sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, with blue cheese buffalo dressing, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.
Nashville Salad - Hot Chicken$12.00
Our Nashville style hot chicken - sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, buttermilk ranch, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.
More about Home Frite
Buffalo Chicken Salad image

 

Piccolo's NYC

8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Crispy Chicken Cutlet With Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crumble Blue Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Julienne Tomatoes & blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Piccolo's NYC
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken House Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Pizza Plus
Item pic

 

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken over Fresh Salad$11.00
Jerk Chicken with Mac Salad$11.00
More about PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Goddess Chicken Salad$11.50
Housemade roasted chicken salad, with a green goddess mayo mixed with celery, red onion, herbs, lemon juice and a white wine vinegar, topped with arugula and crispy onions, on a toasted brioche bun.
Note: Onions fried with rice flour.
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD$22.00
Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Kirby, Bell Peppers, Sliced & seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast With A kosher Dill "Ranch" Dressing.
More about Upside Craft
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Item pic

SOUPS

Di An Di

68 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (2314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Goi Ga / Chicken & Cabbage Salad$17.00
Poached chicken, rau ram, shredded cabbage, pickled papaya, sliced onions, fried shallots, peanuts with nuoc cham and sesame rice cracker on the side.
More about Di An Di
Item pic

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Larb Gai (Spicy Chicken Salad) (GF) Spicy **$12.00
Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, culantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.
More about One More Charm
Item pic

 

La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach

1928 bath ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
More about La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$21.00
Chicken breast grilled to perfection, served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing
Baby Chicken Salad$21.00
Baby chicken grilled to perfection served on bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing
More about My Grill Bar
Item pic

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette
Baby Chicken Salad$20.99
Mixed greens, fresh broccoli, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fried onions, red onions, baby corn, soft baby chicken and orange honey mustard
More about Deli 52
CHICKEN SALAD image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Gertie

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
GERTIE Chicken Salad made with Mustard + Pickled Celery, Potato Chips on Toasted Challah.
[Cannot be done without Mustard or Celery]
More about Gertie
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
currants, pumpkin seeds, celery, onion
More about Nili
Winner image

 

Winner

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
More about Winner
Apple Tree Gourmet image

 

Apple Tree Gourmet

41B Newkirk Plaza, Brookly

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chicken Salad$4.50
More about Apple Tree Gourmet

