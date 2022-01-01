Chicken salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken salad
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Cobb Salad - Chicken
|$23.00
Chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
|Harvest Salad- Chicken
|$23.00
Fresh strawberries, pecans, feta, farro, baby kale and balsamic dressing
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|BABY CHICKEN SALAD
|$20.95
Grilled Baby Chicken, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
Fortina Brooklyn
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|Chicken Parm w/ side salad
|$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.99
Grilled chicken,lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese,ceaser dressing
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Caesar Salad
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|#2 Gr Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$14.95
Greek Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Tzatziki in your choice of wrap, served with choice of fries, rice or lemon potatoes
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bonnie's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Romain Hearts | Parmesan Cheese | Goldfish Crackers | Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$17.00
Mixed Greens | Red Peppers | Olives | Sunflower Seeds | Avocado | Ranch Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Romaine Hearts | Carrots | Celery | Blue Cheese Chunks | Blue Cheese Dressing
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo chicken strips, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and cucumber over mixed greens.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy chicken strips, cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber over mixed greens.
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad
|$12.75
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda
|$14.49
Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick
259 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Fresh mixed greens with buttermilk ranch dressing, shredded carrots, green onions, parmesan cheese and topped with crispy fried chicken.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Fried chicken sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, with blue cheese buffalo dressing, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.
|Nashville Salad - Hot Chicken
|$12.00
Our Nashville style hot chicken - sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, buttermilk ranch, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.
Piccolo's NYC
8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Crispy Chicken Cutlet With Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crumble Blue Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Julienne Tomatoes & blue Cheese Dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$14.00
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Jerk Chicken over Fresh Salad
|$11.00
|Jerk Chicken with Mac Salad
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Green Goddess Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Housemade roasted chicken salad, with a green goddess mayo mixed with celery, red onion, herbs, lemon juice and a white wine vinegar, topped with arugula and crispy onions, on a toasted brioche bun.
Note: Onions fried with rice flour.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD
|$22.00
Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Kirby, Bell Peppers, Sliced & seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast With A kosher Dill "Ranch" Dressing.
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette
SOUPS
Di An Di
68 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Goi Ga / Chicken & Cabbage Salad
|$17.00
Poached chicken, rau ram, shredded cabbage, pickled papaya, sliced onions, fried shallots, peanuts with nuoc cham and sesame rice cracker on the side.
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Larb Gai (Spicy Chicken Salad) (GF) Spicy **
|$12.00
Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, culantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.
La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach
1928 bath ave, brooklyn
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$15.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|Chicken Salad
|$21.00
Chicken breast grilled to perfection, served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing
|Baby Chicken Salad
|$21.00
Baby chicken grilled to perfection served on bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad
|$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette
|Baby Chicken Salad
|$20.99
Mixed greens, fresh broccoli, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fried onions, red onions, baby corn, soft baby chicken and orange honey mustard
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Gertie
58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
GERTIE Chicken Salad made with Mustard + Pickled Celery, Potato Chips on Toasted Challah.
[Cannot be done without Mustard or Celery]
Nili
360 Smith st, Brooklyn
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
currants, pumpkin seeds, celery, onion
Apple Tree Gourmet
41B Newkirk Plaza, Brookly
|Chicken Salad
|$4.50