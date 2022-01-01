Chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Source Bowl
|$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
|Classic Allswell Burger
|$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Benedict
|$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|og burger
|$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
|Assorted Cold Dips
|$14.00
|Avgolemono
|$8.00
|Pita Extra
|$0.50
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Epic Burger
|$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Bear Burgers
8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn
|Woo Burger
|$10.00
Fresh ground beef patty- lettuce- tomato- onion-pickles-American Cheese- Woo sauce on a potato bun
|The Bear Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty-Bear Burger sauce-Lettuce-Tomato-caramilized onions-pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
|6 pcs wing
|$9.00
Fried wings with your choice of sauce
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Blue Door Salad
|$14.00
|Spanakopita
|$11.00
|Chicken Skewer
|$6.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
HAMBURGERS
Franklin Park
766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Classic Grass Fed Beef Burger
|$9.00
4oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion on brioche bun
|Foxon Park Soda
|$2.80
kola, diet kola, cream soda, ginger ale, orange soda, strawberry soda, seltzer
|Impossible Burger
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, vegan pretzel bun
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Cornbread
|$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Original Fries
|$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
|Burger
|$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Fried Eggplant Sandwich
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$9.00
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|4 pcs tender & .....
|$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Perch
112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy chicken, kansho sauce, house coleslaw on toasted brioche, served w/ house fries & hickory mayo.
|Galbi Burger
|$14.00
galbi marinated beef patties, queso, dwenjang jjajang gravy, onions, cilantro, chipotle burger sauce on toasted sesame seed bun. served with house fries & hickory mayo. choice of single patty or double patty
|Matcha Milkshake
|$8.00
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Braised Garlic Chicken
|$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
|Orecchiette Pasta
|$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
|Farro Pasta
|$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Ofira's Pita & Hummus
|$16.00
Grilled Beet Kebab, Woodfired Pita, Chickpea Hummus, Pistachio Tahini, Sumac Yogurt
|Warm Grain Bowl*
|$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Marinated Cucumbers, Grilled Snap Peas, Pepita Romesco, Kale, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
|Cheddar Scramble
|$21.00
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mini Burger w/ Beef
|$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
|Hot Honey Chick
|$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
|Tater Tots
|$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
|Stocked Burger
|$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
|Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado
|$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
|Bloody Mary
|$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
