Chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Source Bowl$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
Classic Allswell Burger$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
04 - HITW Williamsburg image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Benedict$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
og burger$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
More about HITW Williamsburg
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Cold Dips$14.00
Avgolemono$8.00
Pita Extra$0.50
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Epic Burger$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
Classic Burger$14.00
More about The Canteen
Bear Burgers image

 

Bear Burgers

8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Woo Burger$10.00
Fresh ground beef patty- lettuce- tomato- onion-pickles-American Cheese- Woo sauce on a potato bun
The Bear Burger$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty-Bear Burger sauce-Lettuce-Tomato-caramilized onions-pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
6 pcs wing$9.00
Fried wings with your choice of sauce
More about Bear Burgers
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
More about FancyFree
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Americano$3.75
Iced Latte$5.50
Latte$4.50
More about Blue Star Parlor
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Bonnie's Burger$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Blue Door Souvlakia image

PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL

Blue Door Souvlakia

8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Door Salad$14.00
Spanakopita$11.00
Chicken Skewer$6.00
More about Blue Door Souvlakia
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Franklin Park image

HAMBURGERS

Franklin Park

766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Grass Fed Beef Burger$9.00
4oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion on brioche bun
Foxon Park Soda$2.80
kola, diet kola, cream soda, ginger ale, orange soda, strawberry soda, seltzer
Impossible Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, vegan pretzel bun
More about Franklin Park
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
More about Buttermilk Channel
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
More about Eugene and Co.
Consumer pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Fries$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
Truffle Fries$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
Burger$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
More about Home Frite
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$18.00
Fried Eggplant Sandwich$18.00
French Fries$9.00
More about Mayfield
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg image

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 pcs tender & .....$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
Tenders (6pcs)$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
Gentle Perch image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Perch

112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken, kansho sauce, house coleslaw on toasted brioche, served w/ house fries & hickory mayo.
Galbi Burger$14.00
galbi marinated beef patties, queso, dwenjang jjajang gravy, onions, cilantro, chipotle burger sauce on toasted sesame seed bun. served with house fries & hickory mayo. choice of single patty or double patty
Matcha Milkshake$8.00
More about Gentle Perch
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Garlic Chicken$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
Orecchiette Pasta$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
Farro Pasta$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
More about Olea
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ofira's Pita & Hummus$16.00
Grilled Beet Kebab, Woodfired Pita, Chickpea Hummus, Pistachio Tahini, Sumac Yogurt
Warm Grain Bowl*$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Marinated Cucumbers, Grilled Snap Peas, Pepita Romesco, Kale, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
Cheddar Scramble$21.00
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Harlem Shake Park Slope image

 

Harlem Shake Park Slope

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Burger w/ Beef$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Hot Honey Chick$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
Tater Tots$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
Stocked Burger$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
More about Edie Jo's
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
Otway image

 

Otway

930 fulton street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burger$22.00
Deluxe Breakfast$15.00
Cold Brew$4.50
More about Otway

