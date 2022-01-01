Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken soup

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
San Pedro Inn image

 

San Pedro Inn

320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Platter$15.00
Chips$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
More about San Pedro Inn
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mandoo$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
More about White Tiger
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN image

 

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Escovitch Fish Only$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
Rice & Beans$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
More about PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
KARCZMA RESTAURANT image

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Pickle Soup$5.50
Full Portion Pierogi$11.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
PULLED BRISKET SUB$22.00
Slow-Cooked BBQ Brisket, Lettuce Tomato Pickles, Smoked Mayo & Honey Mustard.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN$18.00
Boneless Brined Chicken Legs – Honey Cayenne Glaze, House Pickles & Roasted Garlic Mayo.
(SPICY)
CUSTOM CRAFT BURGER$18.00
A Better. Burger!
Made from scratch in-house.
It starts with grinding our own meat.
More about Upside Craft
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
Sticky Toffee Puddin$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
More about Branded Saloon
Baba's Pierogies image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Baba's Pierogies

295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1762 reviews)
Takeout
Your contribution
We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated to our cause. We recently found out that at least 50 women and children are displaced in Litmanová. The community there is doing what they can to help them feel at home. With your help we are donating $2000 to aid in supplies, food, and other expenses. THANK YOU! *This donation is currently closed*
Potato Latkes$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
Cucumber Salad$5.50
Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.
More about Baba's Pierogies
Santo Parque image

 

Santo Parque

232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parque Salad$16.00
Curly kale, red cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, red radishes, roasted cashews, dried cranberries& mustard vinaigrette
Moqueca Mushroom (Vegan)$22.00
Brazilian coconut milk and peppers stew, prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Served with sides of rice & farofa
Pork & Beans Croquettes$8.00
Feijoada fritters stuffed with collard greens and house made nduja and served with a side of spicy cumari sauce
More about Santo Parque
Santo Brúklin image

 

Santo Brúklin

548 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moqueca - Seafood$27.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with salmon, shrimp, and mussels. Comes with sides of rice & farofa.
Gluten Free
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
Moqueca - Mushrooms$24.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice & farofa
Gluten Free / Vegan
More about Santo Brúklin
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Shawarma$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
Shawarma Combo$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
More about My Grill Bar
Yaso Noodle Bar image

 

Yaso - IC

253 36th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
D3 Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
D1 Steamed Baos$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
More about Yaso - IC
Deli 52 image

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Crunch Sandwich$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
Beef N' Cubed Fries$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Deli 52
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
25. heartburn roll xl$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
large vegetable eggroll$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
8. classic dog$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Kit

657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spring Rolls$12.00
ground pork, water cress, oyster mushrooms, bean thread noodles, oyster sauce, scallion.
Nam Manao$7.00
salty limeade
Ruti's Chicken Sandwich$13.00
coconut turmeric chicken, green papaya, carrot, cucumber, curry coconut mayo, crispy chicken skin
More about Kit
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

