Chicken soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken soup
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
San Pedro Inn
320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn
|Taco Platter
|$15.00
|Chips
|$6.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Mandoo
|$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
|Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)
|$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
|Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)
|$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Escovitch Fish Only
|$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
|Rice & Beans
|$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|White Borscht No Bread
|$6.50
|Pickle Soup
|$5.50
|Full Portion Pierogi
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|PULLED BRISKET SUB
|$22.00
Slow-Cooked BBQ Brisket, Lettuce Tomato Pickles, Smoked Mayo & Honey Mustard.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
|$18.00
Boneless Brined Chicken Legs – Honey Cayenne Glaze, House Pickles & Roasted Garlic Mayo.
(SPICY)
|CUSTOM CRAFT BURGER
|$18.00
A Better. Burger!
Made from scratch in-house.
It starts with grinding our own meat.
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs
|$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
|Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
|Sticky Toffee Puddin
|$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Baba's Pierogies
295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Your contribution
We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated to our cause. We recently found out that at least 50 women and children are displaced in Litmanová. The community there is doing what they can to help them feel at home. With your help we are donating $2000 to aid in supplies, food, and other expenses. THANK YOU! *This donation is currently closed*
|Potato Latkes
|$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.50
Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.
Santo Parque
232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
|Parque Salad
|$16.00
Curly kale, red cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, red radishes, roasted cashews, dried cranberries& mustard vinaigrette
|Moqueca Mushroom (Vegan)
|$22.00
Brazilian coconut milk and peppers stew, prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Served with sides of rice & farofa
|Pork & Beans Croquettes
|$8.00
Feijoada fritters stuffed with collard greens and house made nduja and served with a side of spicy cumari sauce
Santo Brúklin
548 Court Street, Brooklyn
|Moqueca - Seafood
|$27.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with salmon, shrimp, and mussels. Comes with sides of rice & farofa.
Gluten Free
|Hell Yeah! PDQ!
|$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
|Moqueca - Mushrooms
|$24.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice & farofa
Gluten Free / Vegan
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
|$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
|Shawarma
|$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
|Shawarma Combo
|$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
Yaso - IC
253 36th St, Brooklyn
|D3 Pork Soup Dumplings
|$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
|D1 Steamed Baos
|$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
|D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi
|$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
Basarvdogim Sushi
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|25. heartburn roll xl
|$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
|large vegetable eggroll
|$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
|8. classic dog
|$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
Kit
657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Pork Spring Rolls
|$12.00
ground pork, water cress, oyster mushrooms, bean thread noodles, oyster sauce, scallion.
|Nam Manao
|$7.00
salty limeade
|Ruti's Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
coconut turmeric chicken, green papaya, carrot, cucumber, curry coconut mayo, crispy chicken skin
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.