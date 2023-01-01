Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chili dogs

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$15.00
Beef Hot Dog | Veggie Chili | Melted Cheese | Red Onions
More about Bonnie's Grill
Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Chili Dog$8.00
Potato roll with Feltman's hot dog, topped with homemade chili sauce, melted nacho cheese sauce, crushed bacon and diced onions.
Chili Cheese Dog$7.00
Potato roll with Feltman's hot dog, topped with homemade chili sauce, melted nacho cheese sauce, and diced onions.
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft Burger

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI DOG$10.00
Homemade Beef Chili, Diced White Onion, House Pickles.
More about Upside Craft Burger
Bobbi's Italian Beef - 228 Smith Street

228 Smith Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE DOG$8.00
Vienna beef dog with chili, cheese and raw onions on a bun
More about Bobbi's Italian Beef - 228 Smith Street

