Chili dogs in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chili dogs
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$15.00
Beef Hot Dog | Veggie Chili | Melted Cheese | Red Onions
Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Bacon Chili Dog
|$8.00
Potato roll with Feltman's hot dog, topped with homemade chili sauce, melted nacho cheese sauce, crushed bacon and diced onions.
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$7.00
Potato roll with Feltman's hot dog, topped with homemade chili sauce, melted nacho cheese sauce, and diced onions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft Burger
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|CHILI DOG
|$10.00
Homemade Beef Chili, Diced White Onion, House Pickles.