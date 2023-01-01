Chipotle chicken in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)
|$18.00
|Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our Maple Chipotle sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup
|Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles
|$18.00
3pc chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
More about Delilicious of Brooklyn
Delilicious of Brooklyn
3265 fulton st, Brooklyn
|chipotle chicken wrap
|$10.00
chicken cutlet,pepperjack cheese,jalapeno peppers ,lettuce tomato,chipotle mayo
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Half Chipotle Chicken (Free Range)
|$17.95
Deboned Free Range Marinated & Grilled Chipotle Chicken
More about Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st
Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|L4 Spicy Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Our own Spicy Chipotle Chicken wrap with Quinoa Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato, Corn & Onion served with a Side Salad!
More about 8-BIT BITES
8-BIT BITES
113 court street, brooklyn
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole and topped with Chipotle Mayo for that Southwestern Kick!
More about 8 Bit Bites - Bed-Stuy - Bed-Stuy
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
8 Bit Bites - Bed-Stuy - Bed-Stuy
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole and topped with Chipotle Mayo for that Southwestern Kick!