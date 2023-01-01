Chipotle chicken in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$18.00
Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles$16.00
2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our Maple Chipotle sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup
Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3pc chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
More about Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
Consumer pic

 

Delilicious of Brooklyn

3265 fulton st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chipotle chicken wrap$10.00
chicken cutlet,pepperjack cheese,jalapeno peppers ,lettuce tomato,chipotle mayo
More about Delilicious of Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Half Chipotle Chicken (Free Range)$17.95
Deboned Free Range Marinated & Grilled Chipotle Chicken
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L4 Spicy Chipotle Chicken Wrap$10.00
Our own Spicy Chipotle Chicken wrap with Quinoa Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato, Corn & Onion served with a Side Salad!
More about Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st
Item pic

 

8-BIT BITES

113 court street, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole and topped with Chipotle Mayo for that Southwestern Kick!
More about 8-BIT BITES
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

8 Bit Bites - Bed-Stuy - Bed-Stuy

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole and topped with Chipotle Mayo for that Southwestern Kick!
More about 8 Bit Bites - Bed-Stuy - Bed-Stuy

