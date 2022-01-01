Chips and salsa in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Chips & Salsa
|$7.00
fresh house made tortilla chips with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja
*Vegetarian
*Gluten Free
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|CHIPS AND SALSAS
|$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, arbol salsa, oro negro, pasilla de Oaxaca, avocado tomatillo, corn pico de gallo.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|CHIPS AND SALSA BORRACHA
|$7.00
TACOS
Alta Calidad Mercado
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Guacamole, Chips, Salsa
|$18.00
** Due to the recent ban on importing avocados from Mexico, we had to temporarily raise our price of guacamole**
Alta Calidad's homemade guacamole, chips and house-made guajillo salsa (red salsa).
TACOS
Tacocina
25 River St, Brooklyn
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.50
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, arbol salsa with house-fried tortilla chips.
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave
942 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
|Tres salsa and chips
|$6.00
The VSPOT - Park Slope
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|VSPOT Chips and House-made Salsa
|$7.00
Unique & crispy tri-flavor tortillas served with your choice of VSPOT salsa roja or spicy salsa verde; replace tortillas with regular Mexican-style corn chips to make it gluten-free.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brooklynite Burgers - Brooklyn
225 S 1st St, Brooklyn
|CHIPS AND TOMATILLO SALSA
|$8.00
Martha's Cocina Mexicana
338 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00