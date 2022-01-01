Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$7.00
fresh house made tortilla chips with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja
*Vegetarian
*Gluten Free
More about Allswell
Banner pic

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIPS AND SALSAS$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, arbol salsa, oro negro, pasilla de Oaxaca, avocado tomatillo, corn pico de gallo.
More about Las Santas
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's - Bed-Stuy

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIPS AND SALSA BORRACHA$7.00
More about Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
Guacamole, Chips, Salsa image

TACOS

Alta Calidad Mercado

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Guacamole, Chips, Salsa$18.00
** Due to the recent ban on importing avocados from Mexico, we had to temporarily raise our price of guacamole**
Alta Calidad's homemade guacamole, chips and house-made guajillo salsa (red salsa).
More about Alta Calidad Mercado
Item pic

TACOS

Tacocina

25 River St, Brooklyn

Avg 3.8 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.50
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, arbol salsa with house-fried tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about Tacocina
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$5.50
More about Abilene Bar
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina image

 

El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave

942 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres salsa and chips$6.00
More about El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave
Item pic

 

The VSPOT - Park Slope

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VSPOT Chips and House-made Salsa$7.00
Unique & crispy tri-flavor tortillas served with your choice of VSPOT salsa roja or spicy salsa verde; replace tortillas with regular Mexican-style corn chips to make it gluten-free.
More about The VSPOT - Park Slope
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brooklynite Burgers - Brooklyn

225 S 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS AND TOMATILLO SALSA$8.00
More about Brooklynite Burgers - Brooklyn
Consumer pic

 

Martha's Cocina Mexicana

338 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about Martha's Cocina Mexicana
Chilo's Greenwood image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHIPS AND SALSA BORRACHA$7.00
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sample Of All Salsas with Chips$4.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Steamed Broccoli

Vegetable Lo Mein

Popcorn Chicken

Garden Salad

Cheesecake

Ceviche

Summer Rolls

Fried Chicken Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston