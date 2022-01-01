Chocolate cake in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatballs$18.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs  made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour,  topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
Felino Pinsa$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
Insalata$13.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Bar Camillo
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Babka$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
Cream Cheese$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sourdough$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Challah$7.75
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Biscotti Bag$16.50
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
More about Coffee Redefined
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Bolognese della Nonna$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
Pappardelle$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Vineapple image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latte$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
Vineapple Lunch Combo$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
Everything Bagel$2.00
More about Vineapple
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Black Forest Brooklyn image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

181 Smith Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Riesenbrezel$12.00
Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
Brezel$5.00
Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
French Onion$9.00
Classic French Onion soup, topped with bread and melted cheese.
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
Eugene and Co. image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate cake$8.00
Vegan chocolate cake from Chez Alex served with fresh berries
Contains Gluten
More about Eugene and Co.
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
Salt & Pepper Ribs$15.00
House Special Ribs
Ainslie Burger$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
More about Ainslie
Black Forest Brooklyn image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jamaican Jerk Jumbo Chicken Wings
6, 12 or 24 wings seasoned with our homemade Jerk sauce based on Ayana’s
Jamaican grandma’s recipe, homemade blue cheese dip, carrots & celery sticks
Riesenbrezel$12.00
Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
Brezel$5.00
Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
More about The Original John's Deli
One More Charm image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spring Roll (V)$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Pad Se-Ew$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
More about One More Charm
Banner pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Gem "Caesar"$16.00
roasted tomato dressing (contains raw pasteurized egg yolk) and parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)
Oxtail Burger$19.00
10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.
Spring Vegetables$19.00
green and white asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby watercress, hazelnuts, shallot vianigrette. (vegetarian/gluten-free)
More about Aita
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fusilli con salsiccia$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti meatballs$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Aita Trattoria image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccolini$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
Cannellini & friarielli$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
Lasagna$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
More about Aita Trattoria
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Zona Burger$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Calabria Pizza$10.00
Sopressata, Jalapeno
Steak Sammy$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
More about Zona Sur Bistro

