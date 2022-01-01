Chocolate cake in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour, topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
|Felino Pinsa
|$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
|Insalata
|$13.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|Babka
|$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
|Cream Cheese
|$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sourdough
|$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
|Challah
|$7.75
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
|Biscotti Bag
|$16.50
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bolognese della Nonna
|$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
|Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi
|$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Latte
|$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
|Vineapple Lunch Combo
|$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
Black Forest Brooklyn
181 Smith Street, Brooklyn
|Riesenbrezel
|$12.00
Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
|Brezel
|$5.00
Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
|French Onion
|$9.00
Classic French Onion soup, topped with bread and melted cheese.
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Vegan Chocolate cake
|$8.00
Vegan chocolate cake from Chez Alex served with fresh berries
Contains Gluten
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Wood Fired Wings
|$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
|Salt & Pepper Ribs
|$15.00
House Special Ribs
|Ainslie Burger
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
Black Forest Brooklyn
733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Jamaican Jerk Jumbo Chicken Wings
6, 12 or 24 wings seasoned with our homemade Jerk sauce based on Ayana’s
Jamaican grandma’s recipe, homemade blue cheese dip, carrots & celery sticks
|Riesenbrezel
|$12.00
Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
|Brezel
|$5.00
Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
|Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
|John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Roll (V)
|$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Pad Se-Ew
|$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Little Gem "Caesar"
|$16.00
roasted tomato dressing (contains raw pasteurized egg yolk) and parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)
|Oxtail Burger
|$19.00
10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.
|Spring Vegetables
|$19.00
green and white asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby watercress, hazelnuts, shallot vianigrette. (vegetarian/gluten-free)
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fusilli con salsiccia
|$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti meatballs
|$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
PASTA • CHICKEN
Aita Trattoria
798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Broccolini
|$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
|Cannellini & friarielli
|$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
|Lasagna
|$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan