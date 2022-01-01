Chocolate chip cookies in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tartufo
|$28.50
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, cremini mushrooms, rosemary and white truffle oil. Square only
|Grandma
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
|Paesano
|$29.50
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Italian sausage, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.
More about Coffee Redefined
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sourdough
|$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
|Challah
|$7.75
|Biscotti Bag
|$16.50
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
|Lg- Cheese
|$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Lg- Buckminster
|$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Crew
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Cup & Char Grandma
|$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
|Grandma
|$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
|The Brooklyn LG
|$20.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Sephardi Breakfast Wrap
|$13.00
Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).
|Smoked Turkey Hoagie
|$16.50
House-smoked turkey rubbed with a shawarma spice blend, topped with harissa mayo, brussel slaw, spicy sweet sandwich pickles, and pickled onions. On a sourdough hoagie roll.
|Iced Cafe Slushie
|$7.85
Our famous drink! Cold brew, tahini, oat milk, and simple syrup combine to make the signature Iced Cafe Slushie.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
More about Pecoraro Latteria
SMOOTHIES
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza
|$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
|Chicory Ceaser
|$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
|Mediterranean Chop Salad
|$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegan Nuggets
|$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
|Macro Bowl
|$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Holesome Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick
Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick
259 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Cup & Char Grandma
|$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
|Margherita LG
|$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
|Grandma
|$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn
|Butter Pecan Crunch Donut
|$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
|Hippie Banjo
|$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
More about CLOSED
CLOSED
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
All butter, fancy chocolate, sea salt
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
|Tater Tots
|$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
|Stocked Burger
|$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about The Butcher's Daughter
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
*Ketchup
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
|Butcher's Burger
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayonnaise, Chipotle, Black Beans - Paprika - Agar Agar - Cumin - Herbs De Provence - Carrot - Celery - B.B.Q - Sugar - Tomato Paste - Sherry Vinegar - Coriander - Garlic Powder - Onion Powder
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
More about Maman Greenpoint
Maman Greenpoint
80 Kent Street, Brooklyn
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
More about Maman
Maman
154 Court Street, Brooklyn
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
More about Leroy
Leroy
195 Franklin St 1L, Brooklyn
|Chicharones
|$10.00
Crispy Chicharones with thai chili dipping sauce
|The Burger
|$19.00
two smash patties, white american cheese, special sauce, roasted onions, little gem, sesame bun, fries
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt
More about Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|"Thotty Tots"
|$8.25
loaded tater tots topped with vegan cheese sauce and your choice of plant based meat ***Spicy***
Food Allergy Awareness: Almonds
|Fatty Tots
|$4.35
seasoned tater tots
|Cassava Fries
|$4.50
Cassava Fries (Yuca Fries) served with a side of Deuce-sauce
Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy
More about Corner Pizza and Wine
PIZZA
Corner Pizza and Wine
406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn
|The Glick
|$23.00
Housemade Sauce, Vokka Sauce, Mozz, Two Cheese
Take it Down the Shore - Add Pepperoni
Make it a Dirty Jerz- Add Pepperoni and Ranch
|Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Mozz, Pecorino, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Black Pepper, Chili Flake
|The RBG
|$26.00
Housemade Sauce, Black Olives, Tuscan Kale , Mozz, Two Cheese