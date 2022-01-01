Chocolate chip cookies in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave. image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tartufo$28.50
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, cremini mushrooms, rosemary and white truffle oil. Square only
Grandma$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Paesano$29.50
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Italian sausage, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sourdough$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Challah$7.75
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Biscotti Bag$16.50
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
More about Coffee Redefined
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope image

 

Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope

284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Buckminster$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
More about Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
Banner pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Crew

758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup & Char Grandma$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
Grandma$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
The Brooklyn LG$20.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
More about Brooklyn Pizza Crew
Edith's Sandwich Counter image

 

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sephardi Breakfast Wrap$13.00
Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).
Smoked Turkey Hoagie$16.50
House-smoked turkey rubbed with a shawarma spice blend, topped with harissa mayo, brussel slaw, spicy sweet sandwich pickles, and pickled onions. On a sourdough hoagie roll.
Iced Cafe Slushie$7.85
Our famous drink! Cold brew, tahini, oat milk, and simple syrup combine to make the signature Iced Cafe Slushie.
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
Chicory Ceaser$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
Mediterranean Chop Salad$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Jungle Cafe Vegan image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Nuggets$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
Macro Bowl$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
Cauliflower Bites$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Holesome Bagels
Banner pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick

259 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup & Char Grandma$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
Margherita LG$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
Grandma$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick
Pies 'n' Thighs image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pies 'n' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (10215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butter Pecan Crunch Donut$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
Mac 'n Cheese$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
Hippie Banjo$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
Item pic

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
All butter, fancy chocolate, sea salt
More about CLOSED
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
Tater Tots$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
Stocked Burger$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
The Butcher's Daughter image

 

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Butchers Burger$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
*Ketchup
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
Butcher's Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayonnaise, Chipotle, Black Beans - Paprika - Agar Agar - Cumin - Herbs De Provence - Carrot - Celery - B.B.Q - Sugar - Tomato Paste - Sherry Vinegar - Coriander - Garlic Powder - Onion Powder
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
More about Maman Greenpoint
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Maman

154 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
More about Maman
Leroy image

 

Leroy

195 Franklin St 1L, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicharones$10.00
Crispy Chicharones with thai chili dipping sauce
The Burger$19.00
two smash patties, white american cheese, special sauce, roasted onions, little gem, sesame bun, fries
Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt
More about Leroy
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers image

 

Fatboy's Vegan Burgers

537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"Thotty Tots"$8.25
loaded tater tots topped with vegan cheese sauce and your choice of plant based meat ***Spicy***
Food Allergy Awareness: Almonds
Fatty Tots$4.35
seasoned tater tots
Cassava Fries$4.50
Cassava Fries (Yuca Fries) served with a side of Deuce-sauce
Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy
More about Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
Corner Pizza and Wine image

PIZZA

Corner Pizza and Wine

406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Glick$23.00
Housemade Sauce, Vokka Sauce, Mozz, Two Cheese
Take it Down the Shore - Add Pepperoni
Make it a Dirty Jerz- Add Pepperoni and Ranch
Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Mozz, Pecorino, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Black Pepper, Chili Flake
The RBG$26.00
Housemade Sauce, Black Olives, Tuscan Kale , Mozz, Two Cheese
More about Corner Pizza and Wine
Restaurant banner

 

Carbon BK

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carbon Fries$6.00
Double Fried House Crinkle Cut Potatoes Slices
Empanadas$11.00
Pockets Of Crusty Dough Stuffed With Beef And Egg
Chicken Nuggiez$12.00
Deep Fried Golden Brown White Meat Chicken. Choice of Sauce
More about Carbon BK

