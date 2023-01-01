Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate fudge in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate fudge

Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Fudge Cookies (18 Pieces)$35.00
18 cookies.
KLP Baked Items are not under any Hashgacha, are by order only and are not available for pickup in the store. Please indicate in your order how we can contact you to arrange for pickup location and time.
More about Coffee Redefined
Consumer pic

 

La Cantine - 60 Saint Nicholas Avenue

60 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oat chocolate fudge square$6.00
More about La Cantine - 60 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg - 263 Bedford Ave

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Fudge Slice$7.50
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg - 263 Bedford Ave

Map

Map

