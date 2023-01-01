Chocolate fudge in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate fudge
More about Coffee Redefined
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Chip Fudge Cookies (18 Pieces)
|$35.00
18 cookies.
KLP Baked Items are not under any Hashgacha, are by order only and are not available for pickup in the store. Please indicate in your order how we can contact you to arrange for pickup location and time.
More about La Cantine - 60 Saint Nicholas Avenue
La Cantine - 60 Saint Nicholas Avenue
60 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Brooklyn
|Oat chocolate fudge square
|$6.00