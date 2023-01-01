Chocolate milkshakes in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes
More about Bonnie's Grill
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Malted Milkshake
|$7.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Malt Powder | Whip Cream
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake
|$8.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Peanut Butter | Whip Cream
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$8.00
Thick chocolate shake with hand dipped ice cream.