Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate milkshakes in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Malted Milkshake$7.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Malt Powder | Whip Cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake$8.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Peanut Butter | Whip Cream
More about Bonnie's Grill
Item pic

 

Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
Thick chocolate shake with hand dipped ice cream.
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
Consumer pic

 

Corner Cafe

2 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Milkshake$8.50
More about Corner Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Pies

Yogurt Parfaits

Crab Rangoon

General Tso Chicken

Rigatoni

Mozzarella Sticks

California Rolls

Al Pastor Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston