Chocolate mousse in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sourdough$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Challah$7.75
Biscotti Bag$16.50
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Small Cheese$10.50
Canned Soda$1.25
Otway image

 

Otway

930 fulton street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burger$22.00
Deluxe Breakfast$15.00
Cold Brew$4.50
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fusilli con salsiccia$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti meatballs$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
Saraghina Pizzeria image

 

Saraghina Pizzeria

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Romana Salad$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano
