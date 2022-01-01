Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Chop Salad$15.00
Mediterranean Chop Salad$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Consumer pic

 

Edith's Eatery & Grocery

312 Leonard St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edith's Chopped Salad$18.00
Edith's Signature Salad made up of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, chickpea, scallions, and two House-made dressings. Add house-smoked fish for an additional charge.
More about Edith's Eatery & Grocery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad*$15.00
Grilled Veggies, Narragansett Feta, 6 Minute Egg, Green Goddess Dressing, Croutons
Chopped Salad$15.00
Grilled Veggies, Narragansett Feta, 6 Minute Egg, Green Goddess Dressing, Croutons
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad - Your Way$13.00
Chopped salad, your way!
Your choice of arugula, spinach or little gem (or a mixture!) as a salad base topped with a protein and 5 additional toppings of your choice, dressed with your choice of dressing.
Option to add additional toppings also.
More about Putnam's Pub
Chopped Salad image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Leroy image

 

Leroy

195 Franklin St 1L, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
More about Leroy

