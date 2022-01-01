Chopped salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chopped salad
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad
|$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Mediterranean Chop Salad
|$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
Edith's Eatery & Grocery
312 Leonard St, Brooklyn
|Edith's Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Edith's Signature Salad made up of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, chickpea, scallions, and two House-made dressings. Add house-smoked fish for an additional charge.
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Chopped Salad*
|$15.00
Grilled Veggies, Narragansett Feta, 6 Minute Egg, Green Goddess Dressing, Croutons
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Veggies, Narragansett Feta, 6 Minute Egg, Green Goddess Dressing, Croutons
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Chopped Salad - Your Way
|$13.00
Chopped salad, your way!
Your choice of arugula, spinach or little gem (or a mixture!) as a salad base topped with a protein and 5 additional toppings of your choice, dressed with your choice of dressing.
Option to add additional toppings also.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts