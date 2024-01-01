Chopped steaks in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chopped steaks
Meraki Greek Bistro (Williamsburg)
252 Grand Str, Brooklyn
|Pork Chop Steak
|$19.00
Marinated pork chop steak, served w/ lemon potatoes & grilled veggies, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|HUMMUS CHOPPED STEAK
|$18.00
FRESH MADE CHUMMUS, OLIVE OIL TOPPED W, CHOPPED STEAK and tehina, SERVED W, 2 PITA'S