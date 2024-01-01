Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped steaks in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chopped steaks

Meraki Greek Bistro (Williamsburg)

252 Grand Str, Brooklyn

Pork Chop Steak$19.00
Marinated pork chop steak, served w/ lemon potatoes & grilled veggies, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
More about Meraki Greek Bistro (Williamsburg)
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

HUMMUS CHOPPED STEAK$18.00
FRESH MADE CHUMMUS, OLIVE OIL TOPPED W, CHOPPED STEAK and tehina, SERVED W, 2 PITA'S
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Prime Avenue -

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

CHOPPED RIBEYE STEAK$17.95
Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
CHUMMUS W. shwarma$17.95
Olive oil, herbs and spices; served with pita.
More about Prime Avenue -

