Chorizo burritos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
More about Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Bond Street
Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Bond Street
33 Bond Street, Brooklyn
|Burrito (Impossible Chorizo)
|$10.50
jalapeno wrap, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno and sofrito eggs, black beans, pico de gallo
More about Avocados Mexican Grill - 428 Kings Highway
Avocados Mexican Grill - 428 Kings Highway
428 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Chorizo Burrito
|$14.00
12 oz flour filling w/ your favorite protein, include rice, beans, mix cheese, sour cream
Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. side house salad