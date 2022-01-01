Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve clams

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Anthony’s Place image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Shrimps Scampi$19.00
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
More about Anthony’s Place
Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rita$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
Kids Tots$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
Hearty Grilled Cheese$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Small Cheese$10.50
Canned Soda$1.25
More about Pizza Plus
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Garlic Chicken$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
Orecchiette Pasta$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
Farro Pasta$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
More about Olea
Taiki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tasty Cabbage$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
Toro Tartare$22.00
Crispy rice
Edamame$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
More about Taiki
Item pic

 

Red Cafe

664 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam
More about Red Cafe
Nick's Lobster House image

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
CT Lobster Roll$24.00
Baked Clams 10pcs$20.00
Calamari Fried$18.00
More about Nick's Lobster House
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli Rabe Side$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
Arugula Salad$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
Pappardelle$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
More about Bonafini
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
More about The Original John's Deli
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
Salmon BLT$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fusilli con salsiccia$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti meatballs$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Barboncino image

PIZZA

Barboncino

781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (5814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Four Cheese with Pepperoni$22.00
fior di latte, gorgonzola, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil
Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza$20.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Cremini and Hot Fennel Sausage$23.00
fior di latte, garlic, thyme, pecorino romano and extra virgin olive oil
More about Barboncino
Banner pic

 

Nami Nori

236 N 12th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
signature set$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
vegan set$28.00
- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
create your own set
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
More about Nami Nori

