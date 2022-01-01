Clams in Brooklyn
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
|$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
|Shrimps Scampi
|$19.00
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Spicy Rita
|$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
|Kids Tots
|$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
|Hearty Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Small Cheese
|$10.50
|Canned Soda
|$1.25
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Braised Garlic Chicken
|$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
|Orecchiette Pasta
|$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
|Farro Pasta
|$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Taiki
134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn
|Tasty Cabbage
|$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
|Toro Tartare
|$22.00
Crispy rice
|Edamame
|$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
SEAFOOD
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|CT Lobster Roll
|$24.00
|Baked Clams 10pcs
|$20.00
|Calamari Fried
|$18.00
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Broccoli Rabe Side
|$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
|Pappardelle
|$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
|Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
|John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
|Salmon BLT
|$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fusilli con salsiccia
|$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti meatballs
|$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
PIZZA
Barboncino
781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Four Cheese with Pepperoni
|$22.00
fior di latte, gorgonzola, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil
|Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza
|$20.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
|Cremini and Hot Fennel Sausage
|$23.00
fior di latte, garlic, thyme, pecorino romano and extra virgin olive oil
Nami Nori
236 N 12th St, Brooklyn
|signature set
|$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
|vegan set
|$28.00
- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
|create your own set
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested