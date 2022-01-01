Club sandwiches in Brooklyn
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon with toasted brioche bun
|BBQ Club Sandwich
|$15.99
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.
TAPAS
OLEA
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Big Olea Chicken Club Sandwich
|$18.00
Toasted Brioche grilled Chicken Breast. Herbed Greek Yogurt, preserved lemon aioli, endive, tomato, crispy chorizo. Served with small mixed greens salad.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ebb & Flow Bakery
159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.00
smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli