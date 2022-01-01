Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich$10.99
bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon with toasted brioche bun
BBQ Club Sandwich$15.99
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
TAPAS

OLEA

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Big Olea Chicken Club Sandwich$18.00
Toasted Brioche grilled Chicken Breast. Herbed Greek Yogurt, preserved lemon aioli, endive, tomato, crispy chorizo. Served with small mixed greens salad.
More about OLEA
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.00
smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry Chicken Club Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, bacon, golden raisins, pickled onions
More about Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave

