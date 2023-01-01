Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve coconut curry

Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Milk Curry$18.00
Flavors of Thai Chili, Turmeric, Garlic & Shrimp Paste, Chicken, Thai Eggplant, Basil, Bell Pepper. Served with Rice Noodle
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

Kokomo Caribbean Restaurant

65 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Meatballs in Coconut Curry Sauce (V)$32.00
Caviar Lentils Rolled with Quinoa in a Trinidadian Ginger Coconut Curry Sauce. Served with Coconut Jasmine White Rice
More about Kokomo Caribbean Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Jam'It Bistro

367 Columbia Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jamaican Classic Coconut Curry Chicken$12.00
Small cuts of Boneless Thigh Chicken meat seasoned and cooked in a coconut curry sauce
More about Jam'It Bistro

