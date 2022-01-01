Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve coleslaw

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope image

 

Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope

284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Buckminster$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
More about Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Bonnie's Burger$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brooklynite Burgers

225 S 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Double Classic$18.00
Double stack of burger, double American cheese.
Veggie$18.00
veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.
Brooklynite$18.00
Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.
More about Brooklynite Burgers
KARCZMA RESTAURANT image

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Pickle Soup$5.50
Full Portion Pierogi$11.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
PULLED BRISKET SUB$22.00
Slow-Cooked BBQ Brisket, Lettuce Tomato Pickles, Smoked Mayo & Honey Mustard.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN$18.00
Boneless Brined Chicken Legs – Honey Cayenne Glaze, House Pickles & Roasted Garlic Mayo.
(SPICY)
CUSTOM CRAFT BURGER$18.00
A Better. Burger!
Made from scratch in-house.
It starts with grinding our own meat.
More about Upside Craft
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
More about The Original John's Deli
Pulkies - Dekalb Market image

 

Pulkies - Dekalb Market

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese$16.00
Topped with Everything Bagel Spice
BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter$16.00
Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.
Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3$85.00
**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH
SATURDAY 4/23**
Serves 4-6 people and includes:
Main:
Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (3 pieces)
Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Pint)
Choice of Salad (1 Pint):
Cucumber Salad
or
Coleslaw
or
Three-Bean Salad
or
Kasha Pasta Salad
Sides:
Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Pint)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)
More about Pulkies - Dekalb Market
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn image

 

Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

2504 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chx. Over Rice$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Jerk Chx Over Rice$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Chx Over Rice$10.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
More about Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

