Coleslaw in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about Prime Time
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Munch Street Food
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
|Lg- Cheese
|$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Lg- Buckminster
|$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
More about Bonnie's Grill
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Brooklynite Burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brooklynite Burgers
225 S 1st St, Brooklyn
|Double Classic
|$18.00
Double stack of burger, double American cheese.
|Veggie
|$18.00
veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.
|Brooklynite
|$18.00
Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|White Borscht No Bread
|$6.50
|Pickle Soup
|$5.50
|Full Portion Pierogi
|$11.00
More about Upside Craft
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|PULLED BRISKET SUB
|$22.00
Slow-Cooked BBQ Brisket, Lettuce Tomato Pickles, Smoked Mayo & Honey Mustard.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
|$18.00
Boneless Brined Chicken Legs – Honey Cayenne Glaze, House Pickles & Roasted Garlic Mayo.
(SPICY)
|CUSTOM CRAFT BURGER
|$18.00
A Better. Burger!
Made from scratch in-house.
It starts with grinding our own meat.
More about The Original John's Deli
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
|Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
|John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
More about Pulkies - Dekalb Market
Pulkies - Dekalb Market
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn
|Pimento Cheese
|$16.00
Topped with Everything Bagel Spice
|BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter
|$16.00
Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.
|Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3
|$85.00
**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH
SATURDAY 4/23**
Serves 4-6 people and includes:
Main:
Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (3 pieces)
Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Pint)
Choice of Salad (1 Pint):
Cucumber Salad
or
Coleslaw
or
Three-Bean Salad
or
Kasha Pasta Salad
Sides:
Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Pint)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn
Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn
2504 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chx. Over Rice
|$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Jerk Chx Over Rice
|$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Chx Over Rice
|$10.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)