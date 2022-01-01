Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve corn soup

Item pic

 

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CORN SOUP$8.00
Home made soup chopped chicken w crushed real corn
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Bunch O' Bagels

361 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Chowder Soup$6.50
More about Bunch O' Bagels
Corn & Pumpkin Soup image

CHICKEN

Imani - 271 Adelphi Street

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Corn & Pumpkin Soup$10.00
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Celery
More about Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft Burger

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
CREAMY CORN SOUP$5.00
Our famous sweet and creamy corn soup. -8 OZ
CREAMY CORN SOUP$0.00
Our famous sweet and creamy corn soup.
More about Upside Craft Burger
Corn Soup image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Soup$12.00
grilled corn, carrots, dumplings boiled together with CZEN seasoning
More about CZEN
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Savory Corn Soup$5.50
Cream of corn soup, with a light kick, topped with crispy pastrami.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Item pic

 

Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CORN SOUP$6.95
More about Prime Avenue

