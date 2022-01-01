Corn soup in Brooklyn
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|CHICKEN CORN SOUP
|$8.00
Home made soup chopped chicken w crushed real corn
Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Corn & Pumpkin Soup
|$10.00
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Celery
Upside Craft Burger
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|CREAMY CORN SOUP
|$5.00
Our famous sweet and creamy corn soup. -8 OZ
CZEN
4410 Ave H, Brooklyn
|Corn Soup
|$12.00
grilled corn, carrots, dumplings boiled together with CZEN seasoning
Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|Savory Corn Soup
|$5.50
Cream of corn soup, with a light kick, topped with crispy pastrami.