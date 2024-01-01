Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef Sandwich$12.99
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef Sandwich$22.99
Tomatoes, onions, cole slaw, honey mustard
More about Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave

