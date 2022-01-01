Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve crab rolls

That Sushi Spot image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
Sushi Spot Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
More about That Sushi Spot
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
Edamame with Sea Salt$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Trad Room
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Bedford Food Hall
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
25. heartburn roll xl$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
large vegetable eggroll$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
8. classic dog$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
Cee Love Sea Food image

 

Cee Love Sea Food

1082-1100 New Jersey Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Shrimp Crab Roll$6.00
More about Cee Love Sea Food

