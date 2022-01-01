Crab rolls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve crab rolls
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
|Sushi Spot Fries
|$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Basarvdogim Sushi
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|25. heartburn roll xl
|$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
|large vegetable eggroll
|$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
|8. classic dog
|$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
Cee Love Sea Food
1082-1100 New Jersey Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Crab Roll
|$6.00