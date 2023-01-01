Crispy tacos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve crispy tacos
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's Dumbo
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$0.00
Chicken thigh strips, tangy cabbage escabeche, avocado tomatillo salsa, queso cotija.
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$0.00
Beer battered white fish, pico, cabbage escabeche, chipotle aioli.
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.