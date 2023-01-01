Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's Dumbo

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
BAJA CRISPY FISH TACOS$18.00
avocado, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's Dumbo
Consumer pic

 

Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tacos$0.00
Chicken thigh strips, tangy cabbage escabeche, avocado tomatillo salsa, queso cotija.
Crispy Fish Tacos$0.00
Beer battered white fish, pico, cabbage escabeche, chipotle aioli.
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos image

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Alta Calidad
Banner pic

 

Kokomo NYC

65 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
More about Kokomo NYC

