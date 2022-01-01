Croissants in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve croissants
Saraghina Bakery
433 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
|Plain Micca
|Drip Coffee
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Latte
|$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
|Vineapple Lunch Combo
|$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Traditional Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
|Jammy Egg Toast
|$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
|Create Your Own Salad
|$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
SMOOTHIES
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza
|$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
|Chicory Ceaser
|$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
|Mediterranean Chop Salad
|$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ebb & Flow Bakery
159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn
|Orange Juice
|$3.50
100% orange juice
|Wings
|$16.00
free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery & carrot. Tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce.
|Soda
|$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, La Croix Tangerine, Ginger Ale or 7-up available in cans.
Milk Crate
1278 49th St., Brooklyn
|AVOCADO OPEN TOAST
|$14.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
|Milk Crate Breakfast
|$15.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
|THE SANDWICH
|$8.50
Omelet w Mozzarella + Buttered + Tomato on French Baguette. Salt & Pepper
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
Breadberry Local
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Sliced To Order Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Everything Spice
|The Classic Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
|The Breadberry Breakfast Croissant
|$12.99
Croissant, Omelet, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
Sereneco
113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$14.00
focaccia, basil, maple mayo
|Kale & Grain Bowl
|$14.00
baby kale, garnet yam, black rice, walnut, apple, parmigiano reggiano, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Maman Greenpoint
80 Kent Street, Brooklyn
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Qathra Cafe
1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn
|New Ham & Cheese Croissants
|$5.00
Maman
154 Court Street, Brooklyn
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Nili
360 Smith st, Brooklyn
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
|Butternut Squash
|$14.00
roasted butternut squash, olive tapenade, arugula, amba
|Short Rib
|$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
Saraghina Pizzeria
435 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Romana Salad
|$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Iced Tropical Tea
|$4.50
|Coffee +Tea (Self served)
|$1.75
|Yogurt
|$5.75
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Coconut Custard Slice
|$6.50
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.
|Apple Crumb Slice
|$6.50
Contains nuts.
|Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice
|$6.50
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.
Patis Crown Heights
399 troy ave, brooklyn
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.30