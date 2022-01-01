Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve croissants

Saraghina Bakery image

 

Saraghina Bakery

433 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Brew$4.50
Plain Micca
Drip Coffee
Vineapple image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latte$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
Vineapple Lunch Combo$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
Everything Bagel$2.00
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg image

 

Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Americano$3.75
Iced Latte$5.50
Latte$4.50
Cafe28 @ Tower18 image

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Iced Coffee$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
Jammy Egg Toast$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
Create Your Own Salad$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
Chicory Ceaser$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
Mediterranean Chop Salad$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
Ebb & Flow Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Juice$3.50
100% orange juice
Wings$16.00
free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery & carrot. Tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce.
Soda$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, La Croix Tangerine, Ginger Ale or 7-up available in cans.
Consumer pic

 

Milk Crate

1278 49th St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO OPEN TOAST$14.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
Milk Crate Breakfast$15.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
THE SANDWICH$8.50
Omelet w Mozzarella + Buttered + Tomato on French Baguette. Salt & Pepper
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
Breadberry Local image

 

Breadberry Local

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
Sliced To Order Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Everything Spice
The Classic Breakfast Plate$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
The Breadberry Breakfast Croissant$12.99
Croissant, Omelet, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
Sereneco image

 

Sereneco

113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
Tomato Mozz Panini$14.00
focaccia, basil, maple mayo
Kale & Grain Bowl$14.00
baby kale, garnet yam, black rice, walnut, apple, parmigiano reggiano, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Qathra Cafe

1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
Takeout
New Ham & Cheese Croissants$5.00
Item pic

 

Maman

154 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
Butternut Squash$14.00
roasted butternut squash, olive tapenade, arugula, amba
Short Rib$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
Saraghina Pizzeria image

 

Saraghina Pizzeria

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Romana Salad$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano
Restaurant banner

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tropical Tea$4.50
Coffee +Tea (Self served)$1.75
Yogurt$5.75
Restaurant banner

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Custard Slice$6.50
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.
Apple Crumb Slice$6.50
Contains nuts.
Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice$6.50
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.
Patis Crown Heights image

 

Patis Crown Heights

399 troy ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant$4.30
