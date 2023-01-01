Curry puffs in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve curry puffs
More about Nora Thai
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Chicken Curry Puff
|$10.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Chicken, Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
|Curry Puff
|$10.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Curried Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
More about One More Charm Thai
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Curry Puff
|$10.00
Minced chicken, potato and onion cooked with curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish.
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
128 Montague St, Brooklyn
|Bake Chicken curry Puff (limit a day)
|$12.00
Bake roti paper puff pastry stuffed with potatoes, pumpkin, ground chicken,curry powder.
Served with cucumber vinegar.