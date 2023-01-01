Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry puffs in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve curry puffs

Chicken Curry Puff image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Puff$10.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Chicken, Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
Curry Puff$10.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Curried Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Puff$10.00
Minced chicken, potato and onion cooked with curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

 

Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St

128 Montague St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bake Chicken curry Puff (limit a day)$12.00
Bake roti paper puff pastry stuffed with potatoes, pumpkin, ground chicken,curry powder.
Served with cucumber vinegar.
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
Main pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Puff$8.00
Combination of chicken, potatoes and onions with curry powder in a puff pastry served with a cucumber sauce
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

