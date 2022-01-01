Custard in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve custard
More about Allswell
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Candy Cap Custard
|$10.00
Candy Cap Mushroom Custard with Buttery Oat Cookie
*Candy Cap Mushrooms are a Wild Mushroom with a delicious Maple Flavor
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Lemon Custard
|$6.00
Lemon zest custard topped with strawberry blueberry compote
More about Little Tiffin
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Sweet Sticky Rice with Custard
|$9.00
Sweet sticky rice topped with Thai egg custard, shredded coconut, sesame seeds and sweet coconut cream.