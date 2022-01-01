Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Candy Cap Custard$10.00
Candy Cap Mushroom Custard with Buttery Oat Cookie
*Candy Cap Mushrooms are a Wild Mushroom with a delicious Maple Flavor
More about Allswell
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Custard$6.00
Lemon zest custard topped with strawberry blueberry compote
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Item pic

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Sticky Rice with Custard$9.00
Sweet sticky rice topped with Thai egg custard, shredded coconut, sesame seeds and sweet coconut cream.
More about Little Tiffin
Consumer pic

 

Street Boi

1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet egg custard bao$5.00
More about Street Boi
Catfish image

 

Catfish - 1433 Bedford Ave

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Custard Pie$7.00
topped with whipped cream
More about Catfish - 1433 Bedford Ave

