Edamame in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve edamame
More about MAKI by AKIMORI
MAKI by AKIMORI
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Akami Crispy Rice
|$16.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
|Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
|Sake Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
More about That Sushi Spot
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
|Sushi Spot Fries
|$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
More about Trad Room
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Nora Thai
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Glaze
Glaze
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Shishito Peppers
|$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
|Grass Fed Steak Plate
|$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
|Spicy Yaki Wings
|$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
More about Sushi K Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Sweet Salmon
|$11.49
deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
|California
|$6.69
kani, cucumber & avocado
|Potato Chips
|$6.49
thinly sliced fried potatoes
More about Sushi K Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Potato Bombers
|$7.29
thick cut batter dipped fries
|Salmon Lite
|$10.29
fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
|Cucumber
|$3.79
More about White Tiger
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Mandoo
|$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
|Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)
|$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
|Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)
|$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
More about Taiki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Taiki
134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn
|Tasty Cabbage
|$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
|Toro Tartare
|$22.00
Crispy rice
|Edamame
|$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Karazishi Botan
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Karazishi Botan
255 smith st, Brooklyn
|Gamma Green Ramen
|$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
|Crab Cream Croquette
|$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
More about Wasabi- BK
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Rock'n Shrimp Bun
|$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
|Edamame
|$5.00
(VG, GF)
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
More about One More Charm
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Roll (V)
|$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Pad Se-Ew
|$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
More about Sushi Ta'eem
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted
More about Basarvdogim Sushi
Basarvdogim Sushi
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|25. heartburn roll xl
|$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
|large vegetable eggroll
|$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
|8. classic dog
|$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
More about Teppan Territory NY
Teppan Territory NY
445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.
|Pancake
|$6.00
(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake
|Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
More about 750 Myrtle Diner
FRIED CHICKEN • TAPAS
750 Myrtle Diner
750 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|D14 Nissui Salted Chamame Edamame
|$2.55