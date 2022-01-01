Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Avo Roll$9.00
Eel Cucumber Roll$9.00
Eel with sesame seed and cucumber
More about Trad Room
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Cucumber Roll$7.50
More about Bedford Food Hall
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Cucumber Roll$8.00
Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Eel$14.00
2 pcs
More about Taiki
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll$4.99
Side Eel Sauce$0.50
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel sauce$1.00
More about Wasabi- BK
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Sauce$1.00
Eel Cucumber Roll$10.00
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eel Sushi$6.00
One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.
Eel Sashimi$6.00
One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)
Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Eel sauce on top
More about HIBINO Brooklyn

