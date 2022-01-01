Egg rolls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve egg rolls
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Sweet Salmon
|$11.49
deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
|California
|$6.69
kani, cucumber & avocado
|Potato Chips
|$6.49
thinly sliced fried potatoes
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Potato Bombers
|$7.29
thick cut batter dipped fries
|Salmon Lite
|$10.29
fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
|Cucumber
|$3.79
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
|Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado
|$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
|Bloody Mary
|$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
SOUPS
Falansai
112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn
|Blazed and Glazed
|$28.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze, with a fried egg, pickle slaw, and herb bomb over broken rice. Gluten-free.
|Confit Duck Necks
|$16.00
Step 1. Wash your hands
Step 2. Roll up your sleeves.
Step 3. Destroy duck necks.
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
|Dad's Egg Rolls
|$12.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Wrap it up in the lettuce for a crisp crunch, and don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette.
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
|$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
|Shawarma
|$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
|Shawarma Combo
|$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Ma Po Tofu
|$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
|Spicy Fish Fillet
|$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.