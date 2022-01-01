Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve egg rolls

Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
Edamame with Sea Salt$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Trad Room
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Salmon$11.49
 deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
California$6.69
 kani, cucumber & avocado
Potato Chips$6.49
thinly sliced fried potatoes
More about Sushi K Bar
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Bombers$7.29
thick cut batter dipped fries
Salmon Lite$10.29
 fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
Cucumber$3.79
More about Sushi K Bar
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
More about Edie Jo's
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Falansai image

SOUPS

Falansai

112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blazed and Glazed$28.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze, with a fried egg, pickle slaw, and herb bomb over broken rice. Gluten-free.
Confit Duck Necks$16.00
Step 1. Wash your hands
Step 2. Roll up your sleeves.
Step 3. Destroy duck necks.
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
Dad's Egg Rolls$12.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Wrap it up in the lettuce for a crisp crunch, and don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette.
More about Falansai
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Shawarma$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
Shawarma Combo$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
More about My Grill Bar
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather
Deli 52 image

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Crunch Sandwich$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
Beef N' Cubed Fries$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Deli 52
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Chocolate Croissants

Pad See

Dumpling Soup

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Seafood Salad

Quinoa Salad

Chocolate Cake

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston